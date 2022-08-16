Police warn local drivers

Police from the Hume Police District have issued a warning to drivers after a number of drivers were found to be driving with either alcohol or illicit substances in their system over the weekend.
Police said between Friday 12 August 2022 to Sunday 14 August 2022, officers attached to the Hume Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected eleven people allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"Nine motorists were charged or issued infringements for allegedly being over the legal alcohol limit," police said.
"The highest reading for the weekend occurred at Sutton Forest Sunday 14 August 2022, where a driver was stopped and returned a positive result. She was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis reading, with an alleged reading of 0.212 - more than four times the legal limit."
Police said in Yass on Friday evening, a driver was stopped and back at the station, allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.179. The driver also allegedly tested positive to illicit substances; the results of which will undergo further analysis.
"Other alleged drink driving offences occurred in Young, Goulburn, Grenfell, Mittagong and Murrumbateman."
Police encourage personal responsibility when it comes to drug and alcohol use and driving.
"It's important to plan your events, even if it's a trip to the local for a few Lagers with mates. If you drink and drive over the legal drink-driving limit, you are breaking the law and could lose your license, get a fine or go to prison," police said.
Police said if that is not enough to get you thinking twice about drinking and driving: Drink driving is a factor in approximately one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life. Not to mention relationship breakdown between family and friends and even loss of your job. There are no benefits to drink driving.
So next time you are thinking of enjoying a drink and then getting behind the wheel and driving remember this:
Alcohol: Makes it more difficult to respond to situations, make decisions or react quickly; Reduces your ability to judge how fast you are moving or your distance from other cars, people or objects; Gives you a false sense of confidence - you may take greater risks, thinking that your driving is better than it really is; Makes it harder to do more than one thing at a time - while you concentrate on steering, you could miss seeing traffic lights, cars entering from side streets or pedestrians; Affects your sense of balance - a big risk if you ride a motorcycle; Makes you drowsy - you could fall asleep at the wheel.
