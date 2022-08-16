The Young Witness

Police warn local drivers

Updated August 17 2022 - 1:24am, first published August 16 2022 - 12:48am
Police from the Hume Police District have issued a warning to drivers after a number of drivers were found to be driving with either alcohol or illicit substances in their system over the weekend.

