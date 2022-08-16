Police warn local drivers

Alcohol: Makes it more difficult to respond to situations, make decisions or react quickly; Reduces your ability to judge how fast you are moving or your distance from other cars, people or objects; Gives you a false sense of confidence - you may take greater risks, thinking that your driving is better than it really is; Makes it harder to do more than one thing at a time - while you concentrate on steering, you could miss seeing traffic lights, cars entering from side streets or pedestrians; Affects your sense of balance - a big risk if you ride a motorcycle; Makes you drowsy - you could fall asleep at the wheel.