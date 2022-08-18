Yabbies nipping into the finals

In a first the Young Yabbies have not only their first grade side heading into the finals but its women's squad will be playing in the big dance as well.
Advertisement
After big wins last weekend both the women's and the first grade sides will be playing this weekend in the 2022 South West Fuels competition grand final.
"It's a pretty momentous occasion having both the men and the women in the grand final," Nick Duff said.
"We're on top of the world really. Everyone is just ecstatic to be there."
The first grade side is looking for redemption after making it to the finals two years ago and just missing out on the win.
"The men made it two years ago and fell agonisingly short to Harden," Duff said.
"So now we're really keen."
Though they feel as though they're the underdogs in the clash against the Coota Tri-Colours and the Harden She Devils the sides are both confident heading into the weekend.
"We're definitely going to be the underdogs and we're very, very fine with that tag," Duff said.
"Coota, fair enough, they're the best team in the comp, they've beat us three times this year, but I guess you've only got to beat them once and this is the one that counts.
"We're definitely quietly confident."
After coming off a big two weeks for the sides the first grade side is looking to have found its form just in time for the big game.
"We've probably got our best players on the park and we're coming off some really, really strong performances against Coota and Boorowa," Duff said.
"I think that the loss to Coota two weeks ago and then having to play Boorowa again last weekend and then obviously not having a week off we'll be better for it.
"We'll have match day fitness, we'll have more game experience under our belt as well, so yeah, it was disappointing not to get the home final and beat Coota in Temora two weeks ago but as far as we're concerned we don't mind it at all."
Local businesses and supporters have also been encouraged by the club to get on board and support the sides by decorating storefronts with a fantastic prize up for grabs.
"Our club is a little rugby club with a great community behind it," Duff said.
"We thrive off the generous support that not only our sponsors give us but the community also.
Advertisement
"If everyone could jump on board and get behind us, things like this don't happen very often," Duff said.
"It is quite an achievement for a one team club to make the grand final with some pretty fierce competitiors and competition getting around."
The matches at the time of going to print were set to be played at Cootamundra Country Club with the women's game to kick off from 2pm on Saturday and the men's kick off at 3.15pm.
There is a supporters bus that will be heading over that locals can find more info about by jumping onto the Young Yabbies Facebook page.
The club wanted to give a special shout out to coaches Justin Sampson, Cam Rossa and of course the women's coach Huddo who Duff said are the lynch pins of the operation.
"Win, lose or draw we are bloody chuffed to not only represent the club but the whole town," Duff said.
Advertisement
Best of luck to both sides this weekend!
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.