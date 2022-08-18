The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Yabbies nipping into the finals

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 18 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yabbies nipping into the finals

In a first the Young Yabbies have not only their first grade side heading into the finals but its women's squad will be playing in the big dance as well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.