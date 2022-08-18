The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Young Show is looking for entrants

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Young Show committee are calling on locals to enter the 2022 RAS Young Woman of the Year competition for this years Young Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.