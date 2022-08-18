Young Show is looking for entrants

The Young Show committee are calling on locals to enter the 2022 RAS Young Woman of the Year competition for this years Young Show.
Vice President of the Young Show Emma Godsell competed in the competition in 2018 when it was still known as Miss Showgirl and is encouraging local women to take part in the fun.
Advertisement
"The structure of the competition is exactly the same, so you have your interview in town, a formal dinner and then hang around the show," Emma said.
"The winners are announced on show day of course and if you are the winner you'll represent Young at Zone and if you win at Zone you go to Sydney Royal."
Entrants are presented with a gorgeous sash that they are able to keep as a memento from the occasion, they are also able to take in all of the sights and sounds the show has to offer such as the many exhibitions and competitions that will be held across the showground.
"The Competition plays a significant role in the overall development of rural youth within this country and boasts incredible support from entrants, sponsors and organisers," a Sydney Royal spokesperson said.
"Sponsorship at a State level is worth over $40,000 in cash and prizes which does not take into account local Show competitions."
The competition is a fantastic way to meet and connect with other women from rural areas across the region, especially as contestants progress to zone.
"The contestants meet other young women from rural NSW and gain great insights and personal development through this very rare experience," the spokesperson said.
"The NSW Young Woman competition aims to find a young woman to act as an ambassador for rural NSW with her role involving many official and informal duties both at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and during her travels interstate and overseas."
Anyone aged 18 to 24 is eligible to enter the competition. Judging will be at the Young Services Club on September 10 starting from 11.30. There will be a semi-formal dinner on Saturday evening.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.