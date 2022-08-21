Local dogs take part in a big working relay

Two local working dog teams are among 12 across Australia and New Zealand to be competing in the 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay.
Nick Foster and his Koonama Working Kelpies from Boorowa and Georgie Constance and The Young Guns from Binalong will be joined by 10 other teams in the event.
Advertisement
The event started on Monday and for three weeks the teams will wear GPS collars to track how far, fast and hard they work.
Team sizes range from two to four dogs with the new relay format designed to show off the team effort that goes into farm work between farmers and multiple dogs.
Nick's team includes his dogs Cracka, Drake, Scorcha and Bundy, while Georgie's team consists of Belle, Beau, Murray and Jess.
"The relay is about recognising the contribution of working dog teams on Aussie and New Zealand farms," Cobber's marketing manager Kellie Savage said.
"As farmers usually work with a team of dogs, we wanted to showcase their incredible teamwork."
The teams will be undertaking a number of activities throughout the period of competition.
"We've got a few stock moves planned, going through some sale sheep, weaning some early calves and marking the current batch," farm manager at Corinella Olly Hanson said of his three dogs Jake, Bowie and Hex.
Olly thinks he has a good idea of how hard his crew works, but he's looking forward to finding out for sure.
"I might be surprised by how fast they can go over the time frame," he said.
Olly is in particularly interested in how fellow contestant Jordan Flemming from Fingal in Tasmania goes as he bred Claire, one of Jordan's dogs.
The Tasmanian is a stockman on a 20,000 acre full-stock farm. Other than Claire, a three-year-old kelpie, his team consists of Nuts and Nips. Nuts is a two-year old kelpie while Nip, only one and a half, is a Kelpie cross Huntaway.
Jordan thinks seeing the speeds and distances the dogs cover is going to be a 'huge surprise.'
"I'm most excited about seeing how much work the dogs really do put in," Jordan said.
Throughout the competition Jordan and his team will be in peak shearing season, so they'll be doing lots of shed and yard work, alongside some land and paddock work.
Back in NSW Sarah Richards from Coolah is keen to see which of her four kelpies, Kora, Spud, Cash or Tank, clock the most kilometers.
Sarah is the senior station hand and previously competed in the Cobber Challenge back in 2017.
Advertisement
Sarah said she knows her dogs work their hearts out for her every day but she can't wait to see the distance and speeds they really hit and how they will compare to the other teams.
Sarah and her dogs will mainly be mustering for the duration of the competition.
"We will have a bit of yard work to do, but I anticipate the majority of our work will be out in the paddocks putting mobs together pre lamb marking and mustering stray stock," she said.
Now in its seventh year the 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay kicked off on Monday and runs until Sunday September 11. There are 11 teams from Australia and one from New Zealand.
Each day of the competition data is uploaded to the Cobber Challenge website so fans can follow the performance of their favourite team.
During the three weeks the teams will be scored based on distance, speed and duration of work per day with points accumulated based on daily activity to determine the winner of the Cobber Challenge trophy.
Advertisement
Visit www.cobberchallenge.com.au or the Cobber Dog Facebook page to stay up to date with all the teams.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.