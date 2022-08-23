Home ground advantage for Young in first final

A big finish ensured Young will have home ground advantage for their next clash with Temora to start their finals campaign on Sunday.
The Cherrypickers became the winners of the inaugural Challenge Cup after taking a 30-16 victory over the Dragons at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
Young scored the last three tries of the clash to ensure they finish in second spot.
It was a slow start for the Cherrypickers, after three weekends without any football, however captain-coach Nick Cornish thought their second half display was their best of the season.
"We started terribly, but we haven't had a lot of footy and we spoke about how good Temora are at completing as it is something we need to work on but that second half was the best second half we've had," Cornish said.
"We completed really well, we had a lot of repeat sets and off the back of that we had tries.
Capitalising on a couple of Young errors, Temora were able to jump out to an early 10-0 lead.
Young responded with a couple of tries of their own off kicks before Tyler Madden crossed to make it an eight-point game.
However the Cherrypickers rallied as Jake Veney went over for his second.
Nic Hall then went over to put Young in front for the first time midway through the second half before late tries to Jesse Corcoran and Nayah Freeman saw the scoreline blow out.
After a big gap between games following their loss to Tumut on July 23, Cornish was pleased to get back into some rhythm.
"The second half was really pleasing just to get back to that grind footy with Mitchell (Cornish) kicking, us completing, no penalties, no drop balls and our attack just came off that," he said.
Cornish is also pleased to have secured a home final to start their campaign.
"It think it will be good," he said.
"We will probably have to stay off the pitch this week as playing on a dry track obviously suits us better.
"We are really happy as we will get the crowd around us and with the energy brought in that last 20 minutes having that crowd will be massive."
He was also thrilled with brother Tyler's impact in the clash.
After switching from fullback to five-eighth this season, Tyler hasn't always had the same impact however most of their points came down their right edge on Saturday.
Advertisement
"Tyler had an unreal game, so did Nayah," Nick Cornish said.
"I think nearly all the tries came down our edge, apart from Nayah's and defensively he was amazing."
Aaron Slater also celebrated his 100th first grade game with a win.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.