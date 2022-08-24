Council closes Koorawatha landfill due to asbestos

Hilltops Council has announced that it has closed Koorawatha tip due to the discovery of asbestos after a fire in the landfill.
"The Koorawatha Rural Landfill site has been closed since 17 August 2022 due to reports of suspected asbestos-containing material present in the landfill," a Council statement read.
"Following an inspection, it has been confirmed that a fire occurred in the general waste area and fibre cement sheet fragments were present within that fire-damaged area."
Council have said they will engage a Class A Licenced Asbestos Removal Contractor to remove the asbestos.
"Until the removal is undertaken, the Koorawatha Rural Landfill site will remain closed," the statement read.
"Red and yellow bins will be located at the Campbell Street Recycling Centre, near the Tennis Courts in Koorawatha, until this issue is resolved.
"Council will advise residents once the facility can be safely reopened."
If anyone has any questions or requires further information they are encouraged to contact Hilltops Council on 1300 445 586.
