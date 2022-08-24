The Young Witness
Cootamundra-Gundagai Council to de-merge

Updated August 24 2022 - 9:53pm, first published 9:43pm
Former Hilltops Councillor and current Member for Goulburn and Minister for Local Government announced on Thursday Cootamundra-Gundagai Council will de-merge.

