Cootamundra-Gundagai Council to de-merge

Former Hilltops Councillor and current Member for Goulburn and Minister for Local Government announced on Thursday Cootamundra-Gundagai Council will de-merge.
Mrs Tuckerman said she had made the decision after she considered the recent reports published by the Local Government Boundaries Commission, which examined the de-merger proposal under Section 218CC of the Local Government Act 1993.
Advertisement
"This is a complex decision which I've made after considering both the report and dissenting report," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Mrs Tuckerman said her decision was based on the merits of the proposal put forward by Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council and the subsequent recommendations and examination by the independent Boundaries Commission.
"There are countless examples across the state of amalgamated councils performing strongly by lowering costs and delivering better infrastructure and services for residents," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"It is disappointing that Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council has not been able to achieve this outcome."
Mrs Tuckerman thanked the Councillors and staff with an announcement on the procedure to be forthcoming.
"I'd like to thank Cootamundra-Gundagai Councillors and staff for serving their communities. I will make a further announcement on next steps and transitional arrangements in due course," she said.
"Finally, I'd also like to acknowledge the Local Council Boundaries Commission for its work"
Mrs Tuckerman said it is anticipated council elections for the de-amalgamated shires will be held in line with the local government general elections in September 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.