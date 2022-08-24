Junior Rugby League tackle Round 14

Last Saturday the U6s had two outstanding games against the Temora Dragons to finish the U6s footy season. Dominating the Dragons in defence and attack, the first game the U6s Cherrypickers won 52-32 and in the second game 48-32. The Cherrypickers have improved a lot this year from starting the season playing league tag to ending the season playing tackles. All the U6s grown in confidence and work outstanding as a team. They have improved so much throughout the season and built great friendships. Across the two game the try scorers were Lewis Palmer with 12 tries, Jack 7, Isaac Hunt, and Jett Pritchard with 3 tires each.
We had our final 2 games of the session at Temora's gala day. The boys put up a good fight, despite going down in both games. 9/3 and 9/0. The boys learnt lots this year, it's been a privilege to see them improve each week. See you all next year!
On the weekend the Under 8s made their final trip away for 2022. We braced the cold and headed to Temora to play two matches back-to-back. The team consisted of Hudson Pettit, Elliott Palmer, Johno Eastwood, Charlie Davis, Issa Ghomein, Cruz Mills, Vinny Wark, Lenny Thornhill, Hamish Reynolds, and Riley Walker. The kids played hard and fair against a very aggressive and thirsty Temora team. With a few injuries throughout the two games, it was clear to see everyone was tired but wanting to finish off the season on a high. Young won one of the matches and drew the other. Following the game, Scott did a small presentation. A huge thank you to Reagan Duncan and Jamie Davis for stepping in Scott's shoes when he was busy with the Under 10s and providing the training and support the team needed. Also, a thank you to Josh Mills for helping out regularly at training and on Game Day.
On Saturday the U9s Cherrypickers had two extremely tough games against the Temora Dragons. Unfortunately going down 26-10 in their first game. In the 2nd game the Cherrypickers came away with a 24-16 win. The U9s had an outstanding footy season playing tough footy, scoring tries every chance they had and worked outstanding as a team. The future looks very bright for the U9s. Tries in the first game we're scored by Memphis Perkins, Tom McKnight with Tom McKnight kicking a goal. Tries in the 2nd game was scored by Clayton Morris2 Memphis Perkins 2 and Edward Shipp with goals converted by Jamaine Christian, Gus Smith.
The under 10s travelled to Temora on the weekend with every intention of keeping their streak of undefeated games. Unfortunately, a few players were away for various reasons, however support was provided by the under 9s. The boys played extremely well scoring early on in the first half, Temora then followed to even the score. This happened again towards the end of the first half with the score even at half time. The team consisted of Jesse Gault, Toby Reynolds, Jai Jasprizza, Isaac Duncan, Angus Davis, Jerakye Ballard, Fletcher Mangelsdorf, Archie Taylor and three amazing under 9s players - Nixon Gault, Gus Smith, and Johnny Spring. Temora scored towards the end of the second half, with young matching their skill and scoring on the next set. With not much time on the clock left for either team to make a break - the score remained even at full time. Although not a win, it did ensure the under 10s were undefeated for the entire year! Well done, Boys! Scott presented the kids with a personalised drink bottle and is looking forward to catching up with everyone at Presentation Day and hopefully for some fun training over the summer months!
The U11s took to the field one last time to take on the Temora Dragons for their final game for the season. The boys had the opportunity to warm alongside the Young Cherrypickers Reserve team. A big thank you to the team for giving the boys the opportunity to meet you all and grab a quick team photo before both teams to the fields. The boys had a tough game against the Temora Dragons, and they definitely had to work hard in defence to make sure that their tackles counted, and they got their hands on the ball. The team all did their job and worked well, keeping Temora away from the line and forcing errors to keep them from scoring across the game, even with a few close calls. With a lot of hard work and running of the ball, try scorers for Young U11's were Braith Anderson, Jimmy Smith and Marshall McCleary each scoring a try with Braith Anderson and William Woods making successful conversions with the final score being 16-0. Well done U11's for an outstanding season, coming away undefeated for the year! Coaches Kent and Greg want to thank all the boys and their parents for another very successful year with an impressive 24 wins out of 24 games this year, which included the carnivals we participated in. This is such a great achievement, and we are very proud of how well the boys play week in week out as a team and the improvements made by each and every one of the boys.
The boys travelled to Temora today for their last game of the season. Thanks to Braith Anderson coming over early to help out the team. The boys struggled today with missed tackles and just with timing. First Receiver Lincoln Sutherland and supported by Will Gibson in dummy half. No tries scored in first half score 0-16. In the second half first receiver Rhylee Dixon and supported by Zavier Weston-Pritchard. First try scored by Braith Anderson and conversion successful by Lincoln Sutherland. Second try scored Zavier Weston-Pritchard and conversion unsuccessful by James Kelly Final score 10-34. Well done to Temora on the win today. Not the way we wanted to finish the year as we have had a great season with only losing against Junee and then today. Thanks to the parents that helped throughout the year and their support. We are looking forward to 2023 with being competitive next year!!
The 13s, had the great privilege to play on Nixon Park on Saturday before the 1st grade pickers. The boys were up to the occasion early with great defence and solid attack, racing to a 16-0 lead midway through the first half, before silly errors and poor discipline let Temora back in the game scoring. Which then seen the big home crowd lift the dragons who went the length of the field in their next set to have the half time score 16-8 pickers way. The second half was a real dog fight, with 2 players from each side getting 10 in the bin mid-way through the second half in bizarre circumstances. The boys scored late to seal a 22-8 victory and seal the minor premiership and head into the finals.
Saturday's round 14 fixture for the Under 14s Cherrypickers was a great opportunity to continue on from our improved performances we have strung together the last few weeks. The Temora Dragons are always tough to get past and love the rivalry with the Cherrypickers. The Cherrypickers started really well again this week and continued playing a positive, energetic style of football and displayed patches of physicality throughout the game but unfortunately failed to put a whole first half performance together as after swinging out to a 12-0 lead we allowed 2 soft tries to hold a 12-10 advantage at the break. The boys started stronger in the second half and worked better for each other in defence and showed some resolve and good scramble while dropping to much ball in the sloppy conditions but did enough to win the second half 10-0 giving us a good 22-10 win heading into week 1 of the finals next week. Holding our opposition to nil in the second half was pleasing after some lapses in the first half. We now have a great opportunity to go into the finals confident and working hard for each other and will be giving it our all to finish our year on a positive with strong finals performances. Once again at the risk of waxing lyrical I really have to thank the under 13s players who have been playing so well for us. The Under 14s try scorers were Dane Mott with 3 and Jarryd Foster with one with Dane Mott kicking 3 out of 4 conversions.
The Young Cherrypickers under 15s travelled to Wagga Wagga to take on the Wagga Magpies in the last round of the regular season. All the boys performed very well running out convincing winners 62-0. The boys played well as a team spreading the ball on both sides of the field and working well together in defence. Winning this game meant the boys have finished the regular season undefeated minor premiers. The boys travel to Junee and will take on the Albury Thunder for a chance for a spot in the Grand Final. Man of the match went to Lachlan Bailey.
The girls had 2 great games on Saturday in Temora. We had a lot of laughs for the last weekend. I have loved coaching the girls this year and enjoyed watching them learn new skills. The girls made improvements each week and I am proud of the effort they put in each week
With several members of the team away for aerobics on the Gold Coast, the team were able hold their own, only just getting beat by Temora in what was a great final game for the season. The weeks Picker Chick was awarded to Lilia.
Under 12s League Tag girls played their last game for the season on Saturday! The girls played well with very short numbers but couldn't match the Temora side in the day! Thank you to Sarah Webber and Amelia McRae for stepping in. Player of the match Percy Bloor.
Under 14s League Tag girls are all done and dusted for 2022. In what was a tough season the girls have all improved with some solid performances throughout the year. We unfortunately lost our last game against a very good Temora side. Hopefully all the girls come back next year.
Young Cherrypickers 4 v Temora Dragons 32. No details were available.
