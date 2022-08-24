The Young Witness

Junior Rugby League tackle Round 14

Updated August 24 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Under 6s - Dale Prindable (Coach):

Last Saturday the U6s had two outstanding games against the Temora Dragons to finish the U6s footy season. Dominating the Dragons in defence and attack, the first game the U6s Cherrypickers won 52-32 and in the second game 48-32. The Cherrypickers have improved a lot this year from starting the season playing league tag to ending the season playing tackles. All the U6s grown in confidence and work outstanding as a team. They have improved so much throughout the season and built great friendships. Across the two game the try scorers were Lewis Palmer with 12 tries, Jack 7, Isaac Hunt, and Jett Pritchard with 3 tires each.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.