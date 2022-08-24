Junior Rugby League tackle Round 14

The U11s took to the field one last time to take on the Temora Dragons for their final game for the season. The boys had the opportunity to warm alongside the Young Cherrypickers Reserve team. A big thank you to the team for giving the boys the opportunity to meet you all and grab a quick team photo before both teams to the fields. The boys had a tough game against the Temora Dragons, and they definitely had to work hard in defence to make sure that their tackles counted, and they got their hands on the ball. The team all did their job and worked well, keeping Temora away from the line and forcing errors to keep them from scoring across the game, even with a few close calls. With a lot of hard work and running of the ball, try scorers for Young U11's were Braith Anderson, Jimmy Smith and Marshall McCleary each scoring a try with Braith Anderson and William Woods making successful conversions with the final score being 16-0. Well done U11's for an outstanding season, coming away undefeated for the year! Coaches Kent and Greg want to thank all the boys and their parents for another very successful year with an impressive 24 wins out of 24 games this year, which included the carnivals we participated in. This is such a great achievement, and we are very proud of how well the boys play week in week out as a team and the improvements made by each and every one of the boys.