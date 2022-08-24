Young community news

After the hard frosts is the time to plant dahlias. Dig a large square hole in a well drained sunny position, morning sun is preferable, away from strong wind. An elevated garden bed is ideal. For tall dahlias put a stake in the hole, add some well composted manure, back fill and place the tuber horizontally about 15 cm deep with the growing tip or eye facing upwards. The dahlia tubers have an eye like a potatoes do attached to fibrous roots and they contain their own water and vitamins. Cover and mulch to keep the roots cool and water lightly. Plant the tall tubers 60 cm apart and the small 15 cm apart. Water as needed to establish for about four (4) weeks. After the sprouts appear water regularly. Dahlias flower during Summer and Autumn. This can vary according to location and weather conditions. For tall plants use the stake and tie with twine towards the direction the wind comes from. Dahlias do benefit from fertilising. Tomato fertiliser is suitable.