Young community news

The guest speaker for the Young Garden Club August meeting was Michelle Slaven. Michelle's topic was Dahlias. Michelle was very interesting and thorough explaining all that is needed to grow dahlias successfully.
The Dahlia originated in the mountain regions of Mexico where it's great beauty was discovered by the mighty Aztec Indians centuries ago. The Aztecs used part of the dahlia for food and medicine. It is still grown there and is Mexico's National Flower. From there eventually seeds and plant parts were sent to a botanist in Madrid Spain and later to Holland and many parts in Europe. Now after 200 years of culture, selective breeding and hybridising, the dahlia has many variations of form, colour and size. Dalia hybridisers in many countries are still experimenting and constantly
producing endless magnificent dahlias in many colours and shades as well as multicolour. There is even an almost black dahlia. Some dahlias are dwarf, some are medium height and some are very tall. Petal formation are also very diverse. Some blooms are up to 50 cm in diameter whereas the Pom Pom varieties have small ball like blooms with symmetrical petals.
Our guest speaker Michelle who grows and is passionate about these beautiful plants, explained how and when to grow dahlias, care for them, when to dig them up and divide them and finally how to store them. Details as follows.
After the hard frosts is the time to plant dahlias. Dig a large square hole in a well drained sunny position, morning sun is preferable, away from strong wind. An elevated garden bed is ideal. For tall dahlias put a stake in the hole, add some well composted manure, back fill and place the tuber horizontally about 15 cm deep with the growing tip or eye facing upwards. The dahlia tubers have an eye like a potatoes do attached to fibrous roots and they contain their own water and vitamins. Cover and mulch to keep the roots cool and water lightly. Plant the tall tubers 60 cm apart and the small 15 cm apart. Water as needed to establish for about four (4) weeks. After the sprouts appear water regularly. Dahlias flower during Summer and Autumn. This can vary according to location and weather conditions. For tall plants use the stake and tie with twine towards the direction the wind comes from. Dahlias do benefit from fertilising. Tomato fertiliser is suitable.
To promote more blossoms, deadhead the flowers when they begin to fade. Do not wait till the petals fall off, because what is left looks like a bud and you may remove the bud iinstead. Do this deadheading by cutting the flower stem to where it meets the main stem. If you notice any bugs sprinkle with tomato dust. When flowering is finished stop watering to allow the tubers to mature. If left in the ground top dress Winter and Summer.
It is better to lift the tubers annually if the soil freezes or if it gets too wet. Left in soggy ground the tubers will rot. Otherwise it is recommended to lift and divide them every two years. Lift the tubers before the frost, clean them and cut off any unhealthy, shrivelled or tiny parts. Using newspaper or paper bags, cover the tubers with damp sawdust or slightly moistened peat moss, wrap them up and store in a cardboard or wooden box with a lid. Put the box in a cool dark place during winter.
Dahlias make good cut flowers and last a week in a vase. Michelle showed us several photographs that she had taken of her beautiful dahlias arranged in vases. These arrangements she had used at various functions. Michelle then generously gave all the members tubers that she had dug up from her garden and used to demonstrate during her talk. Member Donna presented Michelle with a thank you gift. The raffle was conducted and supper followed.
The next Young garden club meeting will be held on Wednesday the 7th of September commencing at 7:00pm. The venue is 27 Campbell Street. The guest speaker will be Steve Corkery of "Stephen Corkery Horticulture". Steve is an experienced gardener in all aspects of gardening. All interested persons will be welcomed.
For information contact Moya on 0413 853 642 or Helenie on 0427 710 777. - Helenie Carmody
Young Country Education Foundation are getting ready for spring with the announcement of its upcoming Hilltops Ramble.
"Enjoy a day's ramble in the beautiful Hilltops Region this Spring," Young CEF president Michael Jones said.
"Hilltops Ramble is an event organised by the Young branch of the CEF and offers an opportunity to visit some of the best attractions of the region whilst supporting local student's future education."
The Ramble will begin in Young before travelling around the area with plenty of amusements along the way.
"Meet at Young Railway Station in Anderson Park at 9.30am and step on a coach for a superb tour around the region," Michael said.
"The first stopover is a private guided tour of the beautiful Iandra Castle where morning tea will also be served.
"Guests then get to taste some of the district's great produce at the Rustic Maze and Country Garden where lunch will be served.
"The final stop of the ramble will be at Ballinaclash Fruit and Wines where guests can learn about local wines and fruits and partake in a wine and cheese session before the coach tour returns to the railway station at 4.30pm."
Tickets for the event will go on sale soon. Enquires can be made with Leanne Parkman on 0438 002586 or ltm.park@bigpond.com.
"Open Mic" Sunday 28th August, 2pm - Commercial Hotel, 167 Boorowa st, Young (cnr Main st) in the rear court-yard pavilion.
Join us, hail, rain or shine, for some uniquely Australian entertainment. We tell our yarns in traditional rhyme and rhythm but accept all poetry styles to our "Open-mic" sessions. Juniors welcome. Come along and give it a go.
Maybe you play a fiddle or squeezebox or such. Bring your instrument; we might end up having a sing-a-long. Perhaps you might like to just sit and enjoy listening; that's great because we also need an audience.
Meals available up to 1.30pm . Drinks at bar prices. Tea/ Coffee $2. All material must be family friendly. Youngsters ok in non bar areas. Gold coin donation. More info ring Greg 0490796664 or Ted 0459707728.
