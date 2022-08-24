A new season but same rain predicted

We may be coming to the end of winter and spring is just on the horizon, but as we have been reporting the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has predicted a wet spring and summer.
So what does that mean for temperatures?
Well, according to the BoM it means the cooler weather will be lingering a little longer.
"For the fortnight 22 August to 4 September, below median maximum temperatures are likely (greater than 70 per cent chance) for the eastern half of New South Wales," a BoM spokesperson said.
Basically, in a language that we can all understand, it's going to be cooler than it normally would at this time of the year.
According to the forecast maps the trend looks set to remain the case all the way through to November meaning its not quite time to pack away those winter woolies just yet.
"Unusually cool maximum temperatures (in the coolest 20 per cent of all September to November periods over 1981-2018) are two to three times more likely than average across much of central to eastern New South Wales," the spokesperson said.
"Minimum temperatures for September to November are very likely to be above median almost Australia-wide, with a greater than 80 per cent chance for most areas."
So though the days may be cooler, minimum temperatures between September and November are expected to be higher than normal.
Looking at the forecast maps it is predicted that Young's maximum daily temperature will be between two to three degrees cooler than average over the next week.
So far this month Young has recorded over 100mm of rain at the Airport.
The August average for Young is usually 50.4mm which means we have had twice the normal amount of rain for the month.
It's hard to imagine that the area was in the grips of a drought only two years ago.
The good news for locals is the rain is expected to hold off through this weekend before returning Monday and Tuesday next week.
The seven day forecast in Young is looking sunny on Friday with a low of three degrees and a top of 16 with Saturday similar with a low of four and a top of 17.
Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of six degrees and a top of 17 before the rain is predicted to return.
There's a 70 per cent chance of rain on Monday with a low of 8 degrees and a top of 15 while there is a 30 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday with a low of six and a top of 14.
Wednesday the sun is expected to make another appearance with a low of four and a top of 14 degrees.
Thursday is predicted to be partly cloudy with a low of four and a top of 15 while next Friday is expected to be similar conditions with a low of four and a top of 14.
With the unprecedented rain locals are being urged to check the forecast regularly by visiting www.bom.gov.au.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
