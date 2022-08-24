The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

A new season but same rain predicted

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 24 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We may be coming to the end of winter and spring is just on the horizon, but as we have been reporting the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has predicted a wet spring and summer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.