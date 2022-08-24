The Young Witness

Police launch Operation Stock Check return this week

Updated August 24 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 10:05pm
The Rural Crime Prevention Team re-launched Operation Stock Check on Monday, an ongoing and proactive operation to prevent livestock theft by disrupting the movement of stolen stock throughout NSW.

