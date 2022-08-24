Police launch Operation Stock Check return this week

The Rural Crime Prevention Team re-launched Operation Stock Check on Monday, an ongoing and proactive operation to prevent livestock theft by disrupting the movement of stolen stock throughout NSW.
Operation Stock Check was initially launched in August 2020, and allows officers of all ranks to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to identify and target loads which may have been stolen.
Livestock theft has a significant impact on farmers across the state, with over $8.5 million worth of cattle and sheep reported stolen in the past two years alone.
Commencing last Monday, officers throughout the State will be increasing livestock carrier inspections and rural patrols targeting known transportation routes.
The State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said Operation Stock Check is urging livestock carriers and farmers to always check their paperwork to ensure it is complete and accurate, ensuring their livestock is traceable.
"Operation Stock Check isn't about targeting truck drivers, it's about ensuring carriers and farmers are making the appropriate checks; including that the animals are fit to load so that when you are pulled over by police it is a simple check and you can go on your way," Det Ch Insp Whiteside said.
"Livestock carriers can expect to see an increase in vehicle checks in an effort to disrupt the illegal transportation of stock, whether it be large trucks, small trucks, utilities, trailers or horse floats."
