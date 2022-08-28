The Young Witness
Wreaths laid for fallen from Bimbi at Cenotaph centenary | Photos

August 28 2022 - 9:10pm
Over the weekend celebrations for the centenary of the Bimbi Cenotaph a wreath of poppies was laid for each of the trees representing the fallen from the village.

