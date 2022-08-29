Hilltops gets funding to keep locals active

A Hilltops Council project has received $72,000 under the NSW Governments Get Active program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed funding for projects in Bland, Hilltops and Narrandera which will improve infrastructure to help locals stay active.
The Get NSW Active program invests in projects that support safe, easy and enjoyable walking and cycling trips.
The projects funded by the program include walking and cycling infrastructure as well as the development of strategies that support walking and cycling in local communities.
"We know improving connections in our towns and villages supports residents to get outdoors, to go for a walk or bike ride," Ms Cooke said.
"This funding will support relevant councils to plan, design and deliver better pedestrian and cycling infrastructure for our communities."
In the Hilltops the funding will be used to identify gaps and opportunities within the existing pedestrian and cycleway network.
The other projects funded under this tranche include:
The projects will now be progressed and delivered by the relevant local council.
Mayor for Hilltops Council Margaret Roles has welcomed the funding, as has Bland Shire Council Mayor Brian Monaghan.
Narrandera Shire Mayor Cr Neville Kschenka said the project at Barellan will deliver a footpath on the southern side of Mulga Street, between Myall Street and Boree Street.
"The footpath will link the school with other footpaths in the Barellan township and completes council's pedestrian access mobility plan," Cr Kschenka said.
"Council is committed to providing safe pathways and pedestrian access throughout the Narrandera Shire."
The NSW Government has said there will be four tranches which will be announced throughout the year with a total investment of $110 million NSW-wide.
For a list of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Successful Applicants please visit: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/programs/walking-and-cycling-program
