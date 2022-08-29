Cenotaph centenary celebrated in Bimbi | Photos

A Great Day was held at Bimbi on Saturday the 27th of August 2022 to celebrate the Cenotaph being 100 years old.
It was a bright sunny day.
Which was a combined effort by the Bimbi Rural fire Services and Bimbi Progress Association Inc and working diligently behind the scenes was Robert and Lynell Reeves Harry and Narelle Gault to make it all happen.
Relatives on the day travelled from Penrith, Katoomba, Lillyfield, Central coast and Wollongong , Junee and surrounding villages and towns.
The morning commenced at 1100 with morning tea than folowered by a Cemetery Tour of the Bimbi Cemetery which was conducted by Ken McAlister and Robert Reeves laying a poppy on the 40 graves of the men and women that served in the Military Forces.
Than 27 poppies laid at the base of the Captain Cook Bottle brush trees in Young Street, Bimbi, ANZAC Memorial Drive that were planted in April supplied by the Weddin Shire Nursery to commemorate the diggers that did not come back from the First and Second world wars.
Followed by a scrumptious barbecue lunch and then afternoon tea.
Official proceeding commenced as per the program.
The Hon Michael McCormack opening the proceedings.
Father Allen Crowe rededicated the War Memorial.
The Centenary Cake was cut and shared.
Coffees on the day were provided by the Unwind Coffee Van from Grenfell.
And a group photo was organised by Michael McCormack and his assistant Ken Grimson of all present standing around the Cenotaph.
To add to the celebration there was a Red Cross WWI nurse Sophia Huxtable to represent the nurses.
Also Lizzy Jones and her granddaughter Savanna Jones -O'Brien from Bimbi with her donkey Josephine were in attendance to represent Simpson and his donkey that saved so many lives on the Gallipoli Peninsula.
A special thanks to all those that helped to make the day a great success.
The Bimbi cenotaph is a war memorial that honours the brave men who died during World War l.
The structure is a grey and red obelisk, mounted on a two-step base.
The names of 68 fallen and returned soldiers are engraved on three faces of the monument, with the following inscription at the base:
THIS MONUMENT WAS ERECTED BY THE RESIDENTS OF THE DISTRICT TO THOSE WHO FOUGHT AND FELL IN THE GREAT WAR 1914-1919.
To see a list of soldiers who have been commemorated at the war memorial be sure to read the story on P2 of today's Grenfell Record.
