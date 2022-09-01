Meaningful ways to celebrate Father's Day 2022 with the whole family

Some sweet and simple ideas for how to genuinely give Dad the best day and best memories ever. Picture supplied.

What's that you see on the calendar? It's Father's Day, and it's bounding towards you at an alarming rate. The last time you checked it had been two months away, and now suddenly it's only a couple of weeks away!



How could this be? Before you panic over how to spoil Dad this year with only a week or two left to prepare, we've got you covered. Below we've detailed a list of simple activities to do with Dad, and the rest of the family, as well as ways to make him feel loved and appreciated.

Read on to discover how to have a fabulous Father's Day this 2022.

Get Dad a thoughtful gift

So, how do you have a meaningful Father's Day you may ask? Sometimes the right answer isn't quite as obscure as you might think. In fact, it's really quite clear-cut;get Dad a meaningful gift. There are plenty of Father's Day gifts in Australia to show your dear old papa just how much you love him.

Of course, the best Father's Day gifts are those that show genuine meaning and sentiment. But if your family is known for having endless laughs and jokes, a meaningful present needn't necessarily be serious. If your Dad is a bit of a prankster, get him an entertaining card game or a silly novelty gift that perhaps even references a personal joke. The idea is simply to get something that not only shows you care, but that you're actively listening to him and thankful for his humour, kindness, or all the other things that makes your Dad special.

Breakfast in bed

A Dad's work is never done. During your earliest years, they change your nappies, feed you, love you and protect you. During your childhood, they take you to and from school, or to friends' houses, to various weekend sporting activities, or literally anywhere else you wanted to go. And in your adulthood, they help you heal from a broken heart, are consistently there for you through life's most complicated trials, and do it all with unwavering support and unconditional love.

So this Father's Day why not let Dad relax for just a moment, and take care of him instead? No early rising for Dad on his special Sunday! Instead deliver him a very special breakfast in bed, so he can enjoy his morning coffee from the comfort of his doona.

Remember, it's the thought that counts, so if you somehow manage to defy the laws of cooking by burning the orange juice and freezing the toast, then don't worry because there are more options available to you. Sydney and its surrounds are blessed with a plethora of brunch spots, so Dad can always get his perfectly poached eggs later in the day.

Take a day out just for Dad

Is your Dad a die hard sports fan? Perhaps he's seriously nerdy? Whatever your dad's key interests are, chances are that when he's asked you to join in on his favourite activity, he's been turned down a handful of times. Whilst you might love to join Dad for the occasional night of binge-watching Doctor Who, or to a weekend game of footy, it can also be easy to just have too much going on in your own life.

Well this Father's Day 2022, there'll be no time for excuses and all the time in the world for Dad! Father's day is Dad's golden ticket to spend time with the entire family. Why not start with a day out enjoying Dad's favourite sport? Perhaps your Dad is a Melbournian who lives and breathes footy. Or, maybe they're a Queenslander who schedules their life around the Rugby League games. Whatever it is, grab Dad, as well as the rest of the family, a few greasy snacks and get ready to cheer.

Whilst sport is a major part of Aussie culture, or more particularly Aussie Dad culture, it's not the only option your family will have for Dad's day out. For the foodie father, there are endless incredible brunch and dinner spots to dine to your heart's content in. And for the film-loving father? There are always cinemas showcasing the golden age of film as well as all the newest blockbusters.



Whatever it is Dad loves, with a few clicks of a keyboard you can find an event showcasing it.

Family movie night

Sometimes, there truly is nothing better than a family movie night. Sometimes the best gift of all is for everyone to get together, put aside any distractions and enjoy a movie. But when everyone is on different schedules it can be difficult to get the whole crowd at one place during the same time. Father's day is the perfect time to change that.

In other words, a family movie night is the perfect no-fuss, wholesome activity that any family can enjoy. Mum can microwave the popcorn whilst Dad sets up his move pick, and the kids can put together a cosy and comfy atmosphere, perfect for a home cinema experience.

Remember, it's all about celebrating Dad, so this is the night that you have to say yes to any option he decides. You may luck out with a golden oldie, or perhaps you'll be locked into an hours-long foreign film he discovered a few weeks ago. No matter the pick, cuddling up with the family will be a great memory for years to come, and one you'll be sure to try and emulate on future Father's Days.