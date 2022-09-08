Inspiring stories give hope Advertising Feature

Rebecca took on the responsibility as a single carer while also working full-time as a secondary school teacher. Pictures supplied

Foster Care Week shines a light on the valuable contribution made by foster carers, who help enrich the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

There are many stories of lives that are brighter thanks to foster care. Here are just two of them.

The foster carer - Rebecca

Rebecca has been a foster carer with Anglicare for more than six years, starting as a respite carer. Today, she provides long-term care for three children and a young person. "I always knew I wanted to be foster carer," she says. "I feel like I'm not just caring for and advocating for the children, I'm advocating for their families as well."

Anglicare supports Rebecca and the children she cares for, and encourages and facilitates connection with their families.

"Caring for children in foster care is very different from raising your own biological family," says Rebecca. "Many people are involved, and we have to continually check our perspectives. We want each child's personal story to be of healing, agency and belonging.



"I chose to become a foster carer, but no child chooses to be in care. I have to remember that. Taking the time to listen to and work with the children and those in their lives is so important for healing."

Rebecca's commitment is even more apparent as she reveals she took on the responsibility as a single carer while also working full-time as a secondary school teacher. "It's not always easy, and you have to work hard to build relationships, but it's worth it."

Riley moved out of his foster parents' home and into independent living in 2020.

Young person who received foster care - Riley

Riley was placed in care when he was approximately 10 years old. He turned 18 in 2019 and moved out of his foster parents' home into independent living in 2020.



"I hadn't lived alone before but the COVID lockdowns were happening in Sydney and I couldn't go anywhere. I felt so anxious and depressed," he says.



"Being in foster care wasn't always easy, but I had really good support from my foster parents and from the team at Anglicare NSW South."

Fortunately Riley continues to receive support through the Premiers Youth Initiative (PYI) were able to assist him with the transition out of care.

"I'd feel lost with the PYI team," says Riley.



"The staff provided a lot of support, and found me an apartment near my foster parents' home. It's in walking distance to everywhere. They also helped me to enroll in TAFE.

