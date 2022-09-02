After a big season for Penrith in the NSW Cup, Young junior Tom Jenkins will make his NRL debut for the Panthers on Saturday.
With the minor premiership already sown up coach, coach Ivan Cleary has rested the majority of his stars to take on North Queensland in Townsville.
Advertisement
It's provided Jenkins, who hails from Boorowa but played his footy with Young, the chance to shine on the big stage.
In the jumper presentation in front of the whole playing group , Cleary asked the four debutantes two questions. What does it mean to you and who did you tell first?
"Obviously it's a dream come true kind of thing," Jenkins said in a video released by the club.
"You grow up wanting to do this every day and just to get the opportunity to do it here is something I've always wanted since I came down and I think this culture here is something special and I'm glad to be a part of it this year and a bit of last year."
He then got very emotional talking about the impact sister Lauren has had on him.
"The first person I told was my older sister, she was a bit of a rock kind of thing through it all," he said. "She kept me there and stuck by me. To tell her that I was going to make my debut was pretty special and then it was the rest of the family, they were stoked for me, and I'm just excited to get out there and do it for them."
Jenkins came through the junior ranks with the Cherrypickers and tasted grand final success in the Weissel Cup.
The 21-year-old made his first grade debut in 2018 and last played for the club in the 2020 preliminary final after COVID ruined plans to make the move to Penrith that season.
However he's made a big impression.
Jenkins is the second highest tryscorer in the NSW Cup, with his 20 tries just one behind leader Tom Carr from North Sydney.
He has been named in the centres to take on the Cowboys.
Young president Josh Powderly is thrilled to see another Cherrypicker progress to the NRL.
"We're very proud of him," Powderly said.
"It's just a good reflection of the quality people we have in the club, the coaches and all the volunteers.
"He's a very good player and you can see how much it means to him when you watch that video of him being presented his jumper.
"He was quite emotional and you can really see it meant a lot to him."
Jenkins will become the second Cherrypicker to make his NRL debut this season after James Schiller made his debut for Canberra in round one.
Advertisement
Schiller has played six games for the Raiders this year.
"It's been a good little nursery for players and hopefully there is some more in the future," Powderly said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.