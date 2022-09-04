Gundagai will take their unbeaten record into the grand final after holding on to take a thrilling win over Young in the major semi-final.
It was a matter of centimetres in the end as Latrell Siegwalt's superior goal kicking was all that separated the two teams.
Advertisement
In a game filled with dramatic momentum switches, both teams scored five tries at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Jesse Corcoran had an wide shot at goal to level things after Nayah Freeman scored his second with two minutes remaining, from almost the same spot as he had another attempt waved away despite one touch judge raising his flag, but missed again.
Young had one last shot of booking their place in a Group Nine grand final for the first time in 24 years but Derek Hay was able to diffuse a kick just short of the tryline as Gundagai held on for a 28-26 victory.
Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey was thrilled to hold on to secure the first place in the decider on September 18.
However he knows his team needs to be better after almost letting a 16-point second-half lead slip.
"We had two periods in the game when I felt like we dominated for 20 minutes and then two 20-minute periods where we slackened off and let them back in," Berkrey said.
"That was a little bit disappointing as when we went up by 16 I think we bombed two tries and got our heads down after it before they went bang, bang so we know in a couple of weeks we can't have those periods.
"All-in-all we came to win, we won and now we have to be better."
Gundagai got off to a perfect start as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first 10 minutes.
Young had barely had the ball after conceding a couple of penalties before Siegwalt opened the scoring before Berkrey scored after Boro Navori, who was a late change for Jake Veney, was forced into touch trying to take a kick.
However Young responded after Josh Ayers stole possession before Tyler Cornish stepped through the Gundagai defence to get the Cherrypickers on the board after 20 minutes.
Next set things were levelled as Mitch Cornish sat up perfectly for Nick Cornish who then busted out of a tackle and raced away to score in the corner.
Young looked to be getting the under hand before Tom Bush gave away a penalty in possession and following another penalty Gundagai went back in front as Jack Elphick scored off a Damian Willis offload.
A penalty goal to Nic Hall after half-time cut the deficit to four points.
However Gundagai fired to start the second half as Young started to make some mistakes trying to come out of their own end.
Advertisement
James Luff capitalised on some poor marker defence to cross from dummy half before some brilliance from Nathan Rose, who scored off his own grabber kick, had Gundagai out to a 28-12 lead with 28 minutes to play.
Ten minutes later, Elphick then lost the ball over the line and just as Gundagai looked to be running away with things, Young stormed back into the contest.
With the help of a penalty they turned Elphick's error into points as Tyler Cornish scored his second try and in the next set after a break from Josh Ayers in the lead up Young had the cut the margin to four points as Freeman went over.
Rose had a chance to seal it but lost the ball over the line and Young then made them pay as Freeman scored his second after an exchange of short passes.
However Young just missed their big comeback win and now have to beat Tumut in the preliminary final to keep their season alive.
After putting in a similar display against Tumut in their last clash at Anzac Park, Berkrey hopes the team can learn from another scare to win successive Group Nine titles.
Advertisement
"We have periods where we just rely on talent in the team instead of biting down on the mouthguard and keep going," he said.
"I don't want to use an excuse that we've had about three games in seven weeks, as it is not an excuse and you only need to be mentally on for 80 minutes."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.