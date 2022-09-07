The Aussie traveller's guide to exploring New Zealand

NZ's breathtaking natural attractions makes New Zealand a premier travel destination for many Aussies with a serious case of wanderlust. Picture supplied

Our cousins to the east in the happy islands of New Zealand sure know a thing or two about peaceful living. The laidback Kiwi lifestyle coupled with NZ's breathtaking natural attractions makes New Zealand a premier travel destination for many Aussies with a serious case of wanderlust.



And with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions complicating international travel and VISA processes, the ease of travelling from Australia to New Zealand is a major selling point for many Aussies hoping to go jet setting this summer.

So what should you consider when planning your trip to New Zealand, alongside of course converting your AUD to NZD in preparation for your time away? We'll be sharing some of the top destinations to add to your NZ trip itinerary below.

Auckland and the Bay of Islands

Most Aussie travellers are likely to land at Auckland's international airport when travelling to New Zealand. Landing in Auckland can help you gain easy access to a hire car, so you can waste no time at all and hit the road as soon as you land.



Auckland Airport is situated within the Big Bay and just south of Auckland's city centre, meaning that travellers can either head north or south from the airport with minimal fuss. If you do head north towards the city centre, we highly recommend spending a day or two wandering around Auckland.



You may even take advantage of ferry services that can transport you to all the islands off the coast of Auckland, including Waiheke Island and Great Barrier Island to the north east.

Whilst there's plenty to see and do in Auckland itself, New Zealand's most populous city, travelling up north towards Whangarei and the wider Bay of Islands is highly recommended for any who are looking to take in local Maori culture and explore New Zealand's glorious beaches from the get-go. Enjoy camping on the beach, and starting every day off with a picture-perfect nature walk.

Greetings from Taupo!

There are an abundance of great ways to experience New Zealand in all its natural beauty. From hitting country highways, booking an aerial tour, and travelling along the Northern Explorer Train's railways, each and every angle of this island nation brings with it new sights and wonders.

But there's something incredibly novel and unique about getting coastal-like views of a country when you're actually hundreds of kilometres inland in all directions. That is one of the many unique aspects of visiting the town of Taupo.

Situated in the heart of North Island, Taupo is renowned for Lake Taupo, a whopping 616 km2 inland freshwater lake. This unprecedentedly large lake feels very much like you're at the beach, that is until you step into the waves and taste zero salt. But how could a lake this large even exist so far inland? Well Lake Taupo happens to be located in the caldera of the Taupo Volcano, a dormant rhyolitic supervolcano that has been displaying periods of volcanic unrest despite the fact that it last erupted over 1800 years ago.

Whilst this may sound scary, Taupo's mild volcanic activity is also what makes the region a haven for anyone who's a fan of geothermal hot springs. You can enjoy a good sail, swim, and spa day in Taupo all year round.

Wandering through Wellington

Although virtually all of New Zealand is filled with 'Lord of the Rings' sites and attractions, Wellington just so happens to be the home of the original Weta Workshop, a special effects company that worked on the Peter Jackson films. Guided tours of the Weta Workshop and Weta Cave exhibition space will allow visitors to get seriously up close and personal with some of the most intricate props, costumes, and film technologies used to create the timeless and beloved Tolkien film adaptations.

Wellington is also often considered to be the 'Melbourne' of New Zealand, in the sense that the city is known for its rich arts and cultural scene as well as its many garden spaces. Head to the Wellington Botanic Gardens and sit in their Australian-inspired garden setting to feel truly homesick. You don't realise how much you love eucalyptus trees until they're not dotting the horizon everywhere you look!

Wellington also happens to be where the Interislander docks, meaning this city is likely to be your last stop on North Island before you make the journey over to South Island. And just wait till you see what South Island has in store for you!

Checking out the streets of Christchurch

Christchurch has seriously rebuilt and revamped following the earthquakes that occurred from 2010 and 2011 in particular. The city is now known for being the largest urban centre in New Zealand's South Island, and the home of many attractions, including the innovative Cardboard Cathedral, the Canterbury Museum, the International Antarctic Centre, and the beginning of the TranzAlpine scenic railway line, commencing from Christchurch Railway Station.

Christchurch is also well-known for its superb pro and beginner-friendly surf spots, including New Brighton Beach and Hickory Bay, if you're happy to travel for about an hour, or perhaps even camp overnight. With plenty of scenic hiking trails and campgrounds just south of the city centre and Sumner Beach, Christchurch is also a highly popular destination for any looking to spend plenty of time in the great outdoors during their stay on South Island.

Hit the slopes at Wanaka

Being in the southern hemisphere, New Zealand shares the same seasonal calendar as Australia, with the colder winter months falling in the middle of the year. This means that you won't be leaving winter behind by flying over to NZ, but at least you may get a fair bit more snow!

Snowboarding and skiing are quintessential sports for all South Island residents and tourists alike, which is what positions Queenstown and Wanaka in central South Island as some of the best winter destinations for both Aussie travellers and international tourists alike. Unlike other global ski destinations, Wanaka and Queenstown boast some of the longest skiing seasons in the world, with great weather conditions available from June to October.

There are also four different ski fields within quick driving distance from Wanaka, meaning that international tourists won't have to contend with large crowds when hoping to hit the slopes. If you are booking accommodation at a ski resort, however, it's best to finalise this nice and early, as all the most popular resorts can book up fast in the height of winter.

Whilst this is by no means an exhaustive list of all the things that you have to look forward to when travelling to New Zealand, the attractions and destinations outlined above are sure to make brilliant additions to your own trip itinerary.

