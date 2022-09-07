Editorial: Don't be an idiot like me when playing with fire

So there's no other way to put it but to say I was an absolute moron over the weekend and I should have heeded the warnings from when I was a child (not to mention from my own kids) to not play with fire.
I'd noticed some branches in one of our horse's paddocks and decided to pile them up and have a bonfire, no issues there. I dragged the kids out early on Sunday morning, stopping off to buy supplies for smores before finishing off what would be a spectacular bonfire.
The time came to light it up, so as I had done before and seen my brothers and friends do hundreds of times, I doused the pile in petrol and waited for the wind to die down. The air went still and I took my chance lighting a piece of cardboard with the lighter I bent to throw it into the pile, but just as I tossed it the wind suddenly picked up and there was an explosion, all over me.
My kids had warned me not to do it, to wait and find another way, I should have listened to them, however I had a 'she'll be right' attitude, after all I'd done this before, what could go wrong? What could go wrong was that I would now have some pretty severe burns on my right hand and arm, no eyelashes on my right eye and singed lashes on my left, minor to mild burns on my lip, cheeks and nose and some very melted and singed eyebrows, oh and two kids who are more than likely suffering from a little PTSD after seeing their mother engulfed in flames.
It took a good couple of minutes for me to actually consciously realise what had happened and it was only by pure luck that I wasn't more severely hurt. Throwing my hat on the ground and making sure the kids weren't hurt or in danger I ran for the car and drove to the closest water supply - the horse trough - and threw my arm and face into the water.
Realising I would need running water I turned on the hose connected to the trough and used Siri to call my husband. As the phone rang it sank in that I was a downright idiot and I would have to interrupt his father's day with my idiocy.
A trip to the hospital and some amazing treatment from the nursing staff and I was patched up and sent home. I now have to have dressings changed daily, am suffering from constant pain and the feeling like my fingertips are on fire and can't use my right hand.
The moral of the story kids is don't be like me, don't think 'she'll be right,' be smart and do not play with fire. REBECCA HEWSON
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
