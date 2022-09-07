The Young Witness
Students to benefit from funding to improve facilities

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:06pm, first published 8:59pm
Young Public School is one of five local schools in the Cootamundra electorate to receive funding from the state Government to improve its facilities.

