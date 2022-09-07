Students to benefit from funding to improve facilities

Young Public School is one of five local schools in the Cootamundra electorate to receive funding from the state Government to improve its facilities.
Young Public School was announced as one of the schools to receive funds through the Minor Capital Works program to upgrade and improve facilities.
The funding was approved for Young Public School to complete building modifications for its special education areas.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke announced the five projects to receive funding under the Minor Capital Works program to upgrade and improve facilities as:
Ms Cooke said the upgrades will help to enhance students experiences at schools by providing quality learning areas.
"School environments play a crucial role in students' learning experience, so it is important that we provide quality teaching and learning spaces," she said. "This funding will help to ensure students have the facilities they deserve and the projects will also be a welcome boost to school pride."
On top of the funding announcement Ms Cooke is encouraging local businesses to be prepared to throw their hat in the ring when it comes to completing the work.
"Local businesses will also be encouraged to bid for the works through the Local Trade Scheme so that they can also benefit from this funding," Ms Cooke said. "This will help ensure the investment supports our local tradies, particularly in regional communities."
The improvements to the local school facilities is a part of a $148 million NSW investment earmarked in the 2022/23 NSW Budget according to Ms Cooke.
"The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools across NSW," she said.
