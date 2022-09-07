The Young Witness
Courtesy bus for the Show after wet weather limits parking

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated September 7 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 9:13pm
The Young Show Society will be providing a free bus from the Railway Station for anyone wishing to attend the 2022 Young Show.

