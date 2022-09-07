Courtesy bus for the Show after wet weather limits parking

The Young Show Society will be providing a free bus from the Railway Station for anyone wishing to attend the 2022 Young Show.
After the recent rain and more forecast on the horizon along with an expanded program of attractions the comittee are trying to minimise parking and traffic at the grounds and as such are offering the courtesy bus as an alternative.
The bus will run on a loop to and from the Railway Station to inside the showground every hour.
Young Show Society president Dion Sutherland is urging as many locals as possible to utilise the service.
"The show has expanded in area and with the wet weather car parks are going to be very limited," Dion said.
"We're having a truck show this year, which we've never had before, we're having John Burn's army tank up there, so it's taking a lot more room up."
Anyone wanting to catch the bus to the show is able to purchase tickets on the Courtesy Bus.
"We'll have a gate man on the bus," Dion said.
An added bonus of catching the bus is that locals will have an easier time getting too and from the attractions of the show with the bus dropping patrons off right at the event.
"They'll be dropped inside the showground, they won't have to walk as far," Dion said.
Celebrations for the 150th Young Show will be held on Sunday September 18 with plenty of new things to see and do throughout the day.
Locals are being encouraged to head out to the Showground on the day to take a look at all that the region has to offer. Visit the Young Show Facebook page for more info.
