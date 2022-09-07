The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Get ready for the 2022 Bribbaree Show

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 10:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The countdown to the 2022 Bribbaree Show is fast approaching and the committee have been working extra hard to create new events, attractions and competitions that everyone can take part in.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.