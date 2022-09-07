Get ready for the 2022 Bribbaree Show

The countdown to the 2022 Bribbaree Show is fast approaching and the committee have been working extra hard to create new events, attractions and competitions that everyone can take part in.
The 96th Bribbaree Show will be held on Saturday October 1, 2022 and after two years dealing with COVID it is going to a celebration to remember with plenty of new attractions for both locals and visitors.
There will be all the usual attractions such as the sheep judging for Merino, Border Leicester, Poll Dorset and the Prime Lamb competition.
In the pavilion there will be wool, farm produce, fruit and vegetables, cooking, junior cooking, preserves, jams, sauces and pickles, needlework, fancy work, knitting and crochet and the wool article/garment state competition, handicrafts, art, photography, junior photography, horticulture, the 2022 Crop Competition and junior sections.
Elsewhere there will be the Bribbaree Show Cycling Classic, the Tractor Pull, showjumping, show horse events, sporting, stockman's challenge, the pedal tractor farm and play area, poultry exhibits, yard dog trials, the Kentucky Animal Farm, bar, music, dog high jump, woodchopping, the Bribbaree Show Young People, Lady and Gentleman of the show, children's running races, the farmers challenge and the tug-of-war challenge with $1500 up for grabs for the winning team.
Entry forms for any of the competitions are all available on the Bribbaree Show website as well as the full schedule and program for the day.
As an added bonus for the 2022 Bribbaree Show the official opening will have a very special guest with the 2020 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl Jessica Neale.
Just over 50km from Young the Bribbaree Show is a fun and affordable day of entertainment for everyone showcasing the best on offer from not only the local village but from across the region as well.
Visit www.bribbareeshow.com.au for more.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
