Be sure to get checked this women's health week

Women are being reminded to book important health check-ups to take care of their physical and mental health during Women's Health Week (5-11 September).
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said women may have delayed or avoided appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they should now take the time to focus on their health and wellbeing.
Advertisement
"We know women have been under greater stress during the pandemic, with increased pressures on their work, home and social life potentially taking a toll on their mental and physical health," Ms Cooke said.
"Women need to make their health a priority this Women's Health Week as delaying routine check-ups may cause what was initially a minor health concern to develop into a more serious issue."
NSW Health provides a range of services and programs targeted to addressing the health needs of women including cervical and breast cancer screening, fertility treatments, menopause support and mental health services.
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said women should also prioritise their mental health and wellbeing by accessing mental health support if they suffer from depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts.
"Women who are overdue for a cervical or breast cancer screening are urged to book an appointment as soon as possible as these tests are the best way to detect the early signs of cancer, which could save your life," Mrs Taylor said.
BreastScreen NSW recommends mammograms for women aged 50-74. You can book an appointment by calling 13 20 50 or visiting the website.
Women aged under 40 who have a family history of breast cancer should talk to their GP.
"Good mental health is essential to your overall health and wellbeing. Staying well is also important for women who may be struggling with infertility, pregnancy, motherhood or menopause," Mrs Taylor said.
Women's Health Week is an annual national event, run by not-for-profit organisation Jean Hailes for Women's Health.
Visit www.womenshealthweek for events near you.
If you need to talk to someone immediately, the Mental Health Line is available 24/7 on 1800 011 511.
You can also find other mental health support and services for women on the NSW Health website.
As part of the 2022-23 Budget, the NSW Government announced a number of new initiatives to support women's health, including:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.