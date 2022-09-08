Hall injury set to lead big switch for final

Young are looking to go back to their 2021 spine to cover the loss of fullback Nic Hall ahead of the Group Nine preliminary final.
While the Cherrypickers remain hopeful Hall hasn't played his last game for the year after sustaining a hamstring injury late in their two-point loss to Gundagai last week, he isn't expected to line up against Tumut at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Instead Tyler Cornish is set to return to fullback with captain-coach Nick Cornish replacing his brother at five-eighth.
Cornish believes the familiarity between his brothers, with Mitch Cornish the side's halfback, will offset the big change so late in the season.
"Losing Hally makes it harder but at training on Tuesday we had a run with me, Mitch and Tyler back in the spine and picked up from where we were last year," Cornish said.
"It still felt good and I guess that's a bonus of having the three of us there - we can slide in and know each other's roles.
"It felt smooth and hopefully we can transition that into the game."
However Jake Veney returns on the wing after being a late withdrawal on Sunday.
He comes into the side for Boro Navori.
Aaron Slater is also under an injury cloud after only playing the first 15 minutes of the major semi-final due to a calf injury.
The problem sidelined him last season and the front rower doesn't want to cause a bigger issue again.
"He tore it last year and it's starting to niggle him again so he's being real cautious," Cornish said.
Young and Tumut have both won on their respective home grounds this season.
It has been 24 years since the Cherrypickers last played in the grand final, however after just failing to reel in unbeaten Tigers last week, Cornish is confident the side can regroup to deliver the club a rare grand final appearance.
"We just have to cut out the simple penalties and the mistakes plus I think we really need to tighten up our goal line D (defence)," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
