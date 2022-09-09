The Young Witness

NSW Police Commissioner acknowledges HRH Queen Elizabeth II

By Nsw Police Commissioner Karen Webb
Updated September 9 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:26am
On behalf of the NSW Police Force, I join the people of Australia, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and across the world in expressing my deep sadness of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

