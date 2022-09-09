NSW Police Commissioner acknowledges HRH Queen Elizabeth II

On behalf of the NSW Police Force, I join the people of Australia, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and across the world in expressing my deep sadness of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.
We acknowledge Her Late Majesty's service to the community, the people of the Commonwealth and the role she has played in world history since taking the Crown in 1952.
To this day, NSW Police Force officers swear to "well and truly serve our Sovereign Lady the Queen as a police officer without favour or affection, malice or ill-will until I am legally discharged, that I will cause Her Majesty's peace to be kept and preserved, and that I will prevent to the best of my power all offences against that peace, and that while I continue to be a police officer I will to the best of my skill and knowledge discharge all my duties faithfully according to law."
Each day, it is a privilege to serve the community of NSW as an officer of the Crown and Her Late Majesty.
In addition to our sworn duties, the NSW Police Force had the honour of welcoming and protecting Her Late Majesty during most of her 16 visits to Australia throughout her reign, and our Mounted Unit performed their Musical Ride on centre stage at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the same year our force celebrated a milestone of 150 years. NSW Police Force have a long and proud history in supporting Her Late Majesty.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Late Majesty's family as they grieve the loss of their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
I would also like to pass on our thoughts to Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales and her team during this sad time.
