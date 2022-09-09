Mayor Roles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Hilltops Shire Council Mayor Margaret Roles has paid tribute to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in the early hours of Friday morning Australian time.
Though the Queen never made it out to the Hilltops area she has over the years acknowledged many locals for either their volunteer work, anniversaries and of course birthdays when they reach a certain milestone.
In turn the Queen meant many different things to locals both good and not so good, but no matter local's opinions the reality was that Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II has been there throughout the last 70 years as Australia's monarch.
"On behalf of Hilltops Council I send my sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth," Mayor Margaret Roles said.
"We acknowledge and appreciate the leadership of Her Majesty in Australia and across the Commonwealth."
Mayor Roles praised the Queen and how she drew admiration from so many thanks to her poise and dignity.
"She has been a role model to the world and showed a grace and constancy throughout her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth," Mayor Roles said.
Hilltops Council has invited the public to pass on their condolences by calling into one of the Offices.
"Council will have a condolence page at its offices in Boorowa, Harden and Young and invite the community to add their name to the page," Mayor Roles said.
"The pages will be forwarded to the Royal family on behalf of Hilltops."
As has been reported earlier now named as heir to the throne King Charles III will replace his mother as the head of the Commonwealth, the United Kingdom and the Royal family.
At this time it is known that the Queen's body will lay in state at Westminster Hall for four days and will be taken to Buckingham Palace's throne room on Saturday. No details in regards to the funeral have been released at the time of going to print, however, the United Kingdom will be in a period of official mourning until the Queen's funeral.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
