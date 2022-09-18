Young forced to wait a little longer

He led Young to their first Group Nine grand final appearance in 24 years but captain-coach Nick Cornish was devastated they couldn't end an even bigger drought for the club.
The Cherrypickers were looking to win their first grand final in 31 years however they struggled to maintain the pace set by Gundagai in Sunday's decider.
They conceded five unanswered tries, including four in the second half, to go down 34-4 at Equex on Sunday.
The forlorn first-year coach was left to rue failing to play out the 80 minutes after being well and truly in the hunt at half-time.
"They are a good side, they were undefeated all year and there's a reason for that," Cornish said.
"They just do what they do."
Gundagai only scored with three minutes left in the first half to take a 12-4 lead.
However the Tigers dominated in the second half.
"We spoke about it being an 80-minute performance and they just played better footy than us for the 80 minutes," Cornish said.
Young struggled to get themselves in good field position despite Tyler Cornish making a couple of good breaks in the first half.
Some ill discipline didn't help either.
"We were playing our footy at the start there but they just executed when we gave away silly penalties and we didn't," Cornish said.
Things weren't helped by having Harry Fitzpatrick and Jesse Corcoran both sin binned in the second half.
However the damage was already done.
"I don't think it made a difference," Cornish said.
"They were all over us. They were on fire."
Cornish has already committed to a second season as captain-coach although many of his teammates, including brothers Mitch and Tyler, are yet to finalise their plans.
He hopes it will be a learning experience for a group who didn't have a lot of grand finals to draw on.
"It is a good effort but it is not what we wanted to do," Cornish said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
