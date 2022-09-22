National system rates risk Advertising Feature

Being prepared for a bush fire can mean avoiding a potentially disastrous outcome. Picture Shutterstock

A new nationally consistent bushfire danger rating system aims to provide clearer and more accurate information to communities at risk of bushfires.

The Australian Fire Danger Rating System brings together the latest science and knowledge of fire behaviour, is supported by extensive community research, and is the most significant change to the fire danger rating system in more than 50 years.

While the previous system based ratings on only bush and grass, the new system uses eight different types of vegetation, which have been mapped across the entire country.

If the indicator hits the red zone it's time to leave. Picture supplied by Rural Fire Service

Four fire danger rating levels will be used, with simple actions for the community to take at each level.

Moderate (Green) - Plan and prepare

High (Yellow) - Be ready to act

Extreme (Orange) - Take action now to protect life and property

Catastrophic (Red) - For your survival, leave bush fire risk areas

On days when there is minimal risk, 'No rating' will be used. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said the new system would provide clearer advice.

Green means plan and prepare for a bush fire. Picture supplied by Rural Fire Service

"Across Australia, we have seen the devastating impact that fires can have on communities, and the new fire danger rating system will give people living, working and travelling in bushfire-prone areas clearer and more accurate information about the risk they face," Commissioner Rogers said. "The new ratings will be displayed on roadside signs as well as on websites, smartphone apps and social media."

Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) CEO Rob Webb said the delivery of the new rating system resulted from extensive collaboration, development and testing.

"The new system is a nationally significant project, using the expertise in fire and emergency services across the country," he said. "For the community, this collaboration means no matter where you live or travel across Australia; you'll see and hear the same descriptions around fire risk and know what to do."

Director General Emergency Management Australia Joe Buffone said the government was committed to helping communities be better prepared for future bushfire emergencies.