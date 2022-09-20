Murder accused have matter adjourned

A Harden couple facing murder charges had their matter before Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Young Local Court on Tuesday.
Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves, who are charged with the murder of Amber Haigh in 2002 had their matters heard, with both cases adjourned until November 8.
Robert Geeves is facing a charge of murder and a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a victim with a serious intellectual disability.
Anne Geeves is facing a charge of murder.
Represented by their solicitors, June Langfield for Robert Geeves and Clive Hill for Anne Geeves.
Neither of the accused, who are both in police custody, appeared via audio-visual link.
According to the court Anne Geeves had tested positive to COVID.
"The matter is ready to be adjourned for charge certification, your honour," the prosecutor said.
"We will require six weeks."
Magistrate Kiely agreed to the time.
"Bail has not been applied for and has been formally refused," she said.
"Mr Geeves is to appear via AVL at the next occasion and I will adjourn Mrs Geeves' matters to the same day as well."
Neither Anne Geeves or Robert Geeves have so far entered a plea.
