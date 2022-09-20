The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Murder accused have matter adjourned

Updated September 20 2022 - 5:53am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Harden couple facing murder charges had their matter before Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Young Local Court on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.