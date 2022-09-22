Woolies re-opens in Young | Photos

Woolworths Young has opened the doors to its renewed supermarket following a multi-million dollar upgrade on Wednesday.
Young store manager Roseann Seery said the multi-million dollar store renewal represents Woolworths' ongoing commitment to the Young community, building on its 44-year history in the town, and providing a local jobs boost, with an additional 20 new team members from the Hilltops region joining the now 170-strong Woolworths store team.
The retailer engaged a number of skilled local businesses to support the store upgrade to help maximise the impact of its investment in the community.
"We're pleased to be offering our local community an improved shopping experience," Roseann said.
"Locals will visibly notice the transformation, with increased convenience playing a major role in helping support our customers."
Woolworths recently opened their latest mini Woolworths Omnia site in Young.
Representatives from the mini Woolworths joined with the Young store team at the re-opening to cut the celebratory cake while Waradjui Elder Marnie Freeman conducted an Acknowledgement of Country.
"I am particularly pleased that Woolworths has expanded the team to include over 20 new team members, many of whom are local high school students, continuing their support for the local community after recently launching their mini Woolworths site at the Young Omnia centre," Hilltops Mayor Margaret Roles said.
"These jobs are really valuable for our young people and for our community."
Beth White, Woolworths Young Supervisor, is one of the original team members who joined the Young store more than 40 years ago.
She said she's most proud of the commitment to community the Woolworths team has always provided.
"Since starting here as a 16-year old, I've grown up in this store," Beth said. "We're like a family here and many of the customers we serve are our own family and friends. We're always focused on how we can best serve the people who come through our doors - whether it's helping people throughout the pandemic or getting behind local charities and the National Cherry Festival."
Michael McCormack and Alison Foreman were also in attendance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.