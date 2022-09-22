Boys to the Bush launches in Young with a morning tea

Boys to the Bush have launched its Young hub with a morning tea on Tuesday.
Boys to the Bush provide an environment free from the distractions in boys lives, allowing them the opportunity to be surrounded by positive influences and giving them opportunities to succeed. Encouraging mate ship, resilience and a sense of belonging.
The organisation offers mentoring, camps and more to local boys.
The camps are based on farms near Howlong, Forbes and Lake Cargelligo, NSW.
The Boys have the choice of sleeping in a tent, shed or under the stars (weather permitting).
Beds, Swags, Mattresses, Sleeping Bags and pillows are provided.
Overnight camps may be organised at other locations (details of each camp will be emailed prior to camp).
This camp is NOT:
This camp IS:
The 4 day camps and/or weekend camps gives a small group of boys the opportunity to do a variety of tasks/activities that are unique to living in the country. Activities/themes may include:
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
