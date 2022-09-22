The Man Cave launches in Young | Photos

A new program aimed at boys and young men from all across the region was launched through Hennessy Catholic College last week.
The Man Cave is an initiative to help young men, boys and anyone who wants to identify as male to navigate healthy masculinity in today's world.
"In essence The Man Cave is a preventative mental health organisation that tries to teach young boys some really practical life skills to navigate their own lives," The Man Cave facilitator trainer David Verdugo said.
"In the workshops that we run we have lots of conversations about what are the pressures of men or boys from society, from their peers, from whoever in the community and what impacts it has."
Through the workshops the boys and young men are able to understand and handle stigmas that are associated with being a male.
"When most of it comes out it's like the pressure to be strong, to be tough, to 'not be a girl', not show emotion, not cry and we unpack that," David said.
Hennessy Catholic College held its first workshop for Year 9 last week with the program welcomed by all of the students.
"We start the day off by getting to know the people and often we play games cause that is the easiest way to connect with young boys, which is one of the things that's important about getting trough to young people is connecting with them on their level," David said.
"And then we start opening up conversations about what are all the pressures that they are going through.
"In the middle of the day we have the deepest part of this work, we grant a space where we ask the question, how are they actually going in their life? Mentally, physically, emotionally."
During this portion of the workshop the boys are given a chance to self-reflect and have a safe space to talk freely and openly about how they are doing in all aspects.
"What often comes out is that boys that are best friends for years are actually holding these stories of their life and experiences, they're holding them in and they get to share them out loud," David said.
"Their mates get closer together because often they're going through the same things, the same pressures, the same life struggles at home and so they form connections and get a tonne of insight into articulating their emotional world a little bit more, and making it okay to do that a little bit more."
Anyone who would like to know more about The Man Cave is encouraged to get in contact with Hennessy Catholic College. The program is open to anyone who identifies as a male from primary school up.
Information can also be found by jumping online and visiting https://themancave.life/.
