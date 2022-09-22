The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Wombat St bridge closes temporarily

Updated September 22 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hilltops Shire Council wish to advise locals that the bridge at the bottom end of Wombat Street will be closed temporarily to allow work to be conducted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.