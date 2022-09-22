Wombat St bridge closes temporarily

Hilltops Shire Council wish to advise locals that the bridge at the bottom end of Wombat Street will be closed temporarily to allow work to be conducted.
According to Council the bridge will be closed between September 26 to September 28.
"The Wombat Street Bridge, Young, will be closed on Monday 26, Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 September 2022 between 9am and 3pm each day as a part of scheduled works," a statement from Council read.
"These works will be completed by Council's engaged contractors who are undertaking a water main upgrade along Wombat Street."
Council have said that detours will be put in place to allow motorists and pedestrians safe access around the work site.
"Traffic control will be in place to detour motorists and pedestrians safely around the work site, however, we ask the community to please avoid this area if possible and use alternate routes," Council said.
"Resident and business access will be maintained."
The closure is a part of the work being carried out by Irrifab who have been replacing pipes from Back Creed Road all the way down Wombat Street.
The work will take them all the way up to the North side of town.
There are digital signs currently on display near the bridge notifying motorists to the upcoming temporary closure of the bridge.
Council and the contractor company have thanked local residents and motorists for their understanding and patience throughout the work that has been conducted already.
To find out more about the work that has been carried out and to be carried out jump online and visit the Hilltop Council website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.