The Young Witness

Eliza wins the 2022 Young Woman at the Show

Updated September 22 2022 - 9:53pm, first published 9:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge congratulations goes out to Eliza Edgerton who was selected as the 2022 Young Show Young Woman winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.