Eliza wins the 2022 Young Woman at the Show

A huge congratulations goes out to Eliza Edgerton who was selected as the 2022 Young Show Young Woman winner.
Eliza will now go on to compete at the Zone level where if successful she will represent not just Young but the whole region at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show in the RAS Young Woman of the Year.
The Land Sydney Royal Ag Shows NSW Young Woman competition aims to find a young woman to act as an ambassador for rural NSW with her role involving many official and informal duties both at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and during her travels interstate and overseas.
We all wish Eliza the best of luck at the Zone competition which will be held at the beginning of next year prior to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.