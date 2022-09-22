Five minutes with...Jeremy Clarke

Owning and running the uniquely named "The Absolutely Superb Bibliotheque and Occasional Wine Bar" in downtown Boorowa goes some way to telling us what Jeremy Clarke is passionate about.
His support for Australian authors has seen the bar host the likes of Sulari Gentil and Chris Hammer for book talks and his love of and commitment to local wines and produce helps keep his horror of temperance at bay! Hopefully he'll never be on death row as his last earthly meal would require a team of international chefs to satisfy this well-read gourmand.
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Sitting in front of a fire with a glass of wine and playing Scrabble with my wife Lucy. Oh, and world peace!
What is your greatest fear?
Running out of Freeman prosecco at the wine bar on a busy night.
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
I can't seem to stop at just one piece of Coolamon blue cheese.
Which living person do you most admire?
Tun Channareth, a member of the Internaitonal Campaign to Ban Landmines and landmine victim.
What is your greatest extravagance?
Buying another Chinese history book or Australian crime novel.
What is your current state of mind?
Can I say "a New York state of mind" and reference Billy Joel? Otherwise pretty content.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue? Temperance.
On what occasion do you lie?
I prefer to practice "the principle of mental reservation" - especially with journalists!
What is the trait you most deplore in others?
Mean-heartedness. Life is too short for whingeing.
If you could get away with one crime what would it be?
Knowing the Melbourne Cup winner in late October.
What never fails to make you laugh? Roy and HG, or beating my wife Lucy at cribbage - because it's so rare!
What would your death-row meal be? The entrée would be a beef, cumin and chilli shaslik from Beijing, the main would be any one of my dishes at the wine bar and dessert would be a tarte tatin from Paris and yes, lots of wine.
