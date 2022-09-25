Hilltops region to benefit from community events program

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced $239,651 for Hilltops Council from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
Ms Cooke said that this funding will go towards supporting communities by delivering events that will stimulate the local economy, create jobs and assist events, shows and festivals in boosting local tourism.
"There is a wide selection of events planned, all of which will strengthen social connections, especially targeting the youth of the region," Ms Cooke said.
Youth-targeted events with free sporting, creative, educational and music activities as well as support for existing festivals and events are all planned.
The Boorowa Irish Woolfest and Harden Kite Festival will expand to multiple-day events with fringe events on either side and the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track and The Wired Labs Community Open Day will also be supported through this funding.
Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles said the council is very excited to receive this funding which will allow them to provide additional events for the community and activities for our youth.
"These events will help our community reconnect while providing economic benefits to local businesses," Mayor Roles said.
"I thank the State Government for their support in making our beautiful Hilltops an even better place to live, work and play."
The Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program is part of the $200 million Regional Recovery Package.
For further information, go to: nsw.gov.au/CommunityEvents.
