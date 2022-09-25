The Young Witness
Hilltops region to benefit from community events program

Updated September 25 2022 - 7:31pm, first published 7:22pm
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced $239,651 for Hilltops Council from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.

