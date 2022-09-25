The Young Witness
Council to commence water mains cleaning this week

Updated September 26 2022 - 6:10pm, first published September 25 2022 - 11:54pm
Hilltops Shire Council have given notice to local residents they will be undertaking water mains cleaning throughout Young over the coming weeks.

