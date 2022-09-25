Council to commence water mains cleaning this week

Hilltops Shire Council have given notice to local residents they will be undertaking water mains cleaning throughout Young over the coming weeks.
Starting from Monday September 26 through until Friday October 28 areas of town will be affected.
The notice dropped into mail boxes read:
Consumers on the water reticulation system within Hilltops Council, Young, are advised that Council will soon commence cleaning of the water mains by air scouring to avoid discolouration in the water supply during the summer months.
The air scouring process may cause some temporary discolouration, loss of pressure or supply interruption. This may also affect adjacent areas. The activity will be clearly signed by temporary road signs in the streets during the cleaning process. The works will start each morning at approximately 8.30am and should end no later than 6pm each day. Consumers are advised to avoid using their washing machines and dish washing machines during these hours while works are being undertaken within the area of their home.
The water main cleaning schedule is shown on the attached map and will be undertaken as listed below:
Monday Sep 26, 2022 - Friday Sept 30, 2022
North of terminal storage to Demondrille St including: Back Creek Rd, Thornell Rd, Byrne Ave, Normans Rd, Petticoat Ln, Willawong St, Windemere St, Newtons Rd, Boyds Ln, Kingsvale Rd, Pitstone Rd, Brocade Pl, Chantilly Pl, Mathew Cr, Bailes Cr, Tadros Ave, Normoyle Cr, Francis Pl, Scott Pl, Binalong St, Wombat St (to Demondrille St), Hayden Pl, Mayoh Pl, Garland Pl, Cowper St, Earl St, Tierney St, Cunich Cr, Hennessy St and Wombat Rd.
Tuesday Oct 4, 2022 - Friday Oct 7, 2022
North of Demondrille St to Lovell St, West of Willawong St ad East of Templemore St including: Murringo St, Berthong St, Wombat St, Marina St, Charles Cr, Yass St, Campbell St, Bruce St, Caple St, Thornhill St, Toompang St, White St, Barwang St, Hardy Ave, Keevil Dr, Jake Miller Pl, Clifton St, Milong St, Stanley St, Spring St, Miro St, Currawong St, Dundas St, Boorowa St, Lighting Ln, Possum Ln, Rosemary Ln, Lovell St, Cloete St, Gordon St, Allanan St, Ripon St, Marina St, Patterson Ave, Trafalgar St, Lachlan St and Calabash St.
Monday Oct 10, 2022 - Friday Oct 14, 2022
North of Lovell St and up to William St, East and West of Lynch St including: Nasmyth St, Edward St, Stoneridge St, Main St, Clarke St, Zouch St, Mclerie St, Russell St, Florence St, Watson St, Whiteman Ave, Victoria St, Briggs St and Western Ave, Temora Rd, Rockdale Rd, Old Temora Rd, Chillingworks Rd, Wickham Ln, Krebs Ln, James Ln, Rules Rd, Browns Ln and a section of Hills St to William St.
Monday Oct 17, 2022 - Friday Oct 21, 2022
North of William St, East of Jasprizza Ave and West of Hill St including: Fontenoy St, Nuthall Cr, Renmark Ave, Jim Anderson Ave, Cram Ave, Nea St, Emily St, Hambrook Pl, Angel Ct, Crowther St, Cook Cr, Bell Ave, Crichton Cr, Blackett Ave, Musgrave St, Samuel Ct, Martin Cl, Elizabeth St, Brock St, Prospect St, Jimmy Noonan Cl, Tate St, Twynam Ct, Orchard St, Hargreaves Cr, Bendick St, Monteagle St, Taylor Rd, Dwyer Dr and Karabah Ave.
Monday Oct 24, 2022 - Friday Oct 28, 2022
Pumping lines on Cowra Rd, Grenfell Rd, Hills St, Showground area, Boorowa Rd, Chums Ln, Hintons Rd and Red Hill Rd, Forsythe Ave, Pine View Ct, Nellee Pl, Isaacs Rd, Batinichs Rd, Jordan Pl, Mcdonells Rd, Murringo Rd, Telegraph Rd, Victoria Gully Rd, Mccaffery Rd, Perrin Pl and Commons Rd.
Following flushing works, consumers should check their water supply and flush their own pipes by running a back-yard tap until the water returns to normal.
There may be some trapped air in the house water pipes. The air may cause some splutters and spits as it comes out of the taps. If this happens, run your tap until all the trapped air leaves the pipe. Clearing the pipes of trapped air and dirty water should only take a couple of minutes. To prevent air entering the household water system it is recommended that taps are not opened during the scouring period.
Council apologises for any inconvenience the works may cause. Should you have any further enquiries regarding the above please do not hesitate to contact Council on 1300 445 586.
