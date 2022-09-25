Council to commence water mains cleaning this week

The air scouring process may cause some temporary discolouration, loss of pressure or supply interruption. This may also affect adjacent areas. The activity will be clearly signed by temporary road signs in the streets during the cleaning process. The works will start each morning at approximately 8.30am and should end no later than 6pm each day. Consumers are advised to avoid using their washing machines and dish washing machines during these hours while works are being undertaken within the area of their home.