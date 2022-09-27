Jorja embarks on an ANZAC study tour

Jorja O'Brien is one of 20 selected from across the state, to embark on a two-week study tour throughout NSW, the ACT and Darwin as part of the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has congratulated Jorja, a student at Hennessy Catholic College in Young on her selection.
"Jorja is a remarkable young lady, and I am sure that she will represent her school and community with pride while taking part in this tour," Ms Cooke said.
"A senior Historian and Curator from the Anzac Memorial will accompany the tour group to teach students about our nation's military past.
"This is an incredible opportunity for Jorja and the other selected students to learn and immerse themselves in history.
"A highlight of the tour will be a trip to Darwin to visit historic sites associated with the Second World War, particularly relevant this year as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin in 1942."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the Scholarships provided students with an opportunity to further develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.
"This trip is a wonderful opportunity for the Scholarship recipients to learn about the military history of New South Wales and our nation, as well as the important contributions made by Australians who served in our defence forces and paid the ultimate sacrifice," Mr Perrottet said.
The tour runs from Friday 23 September to 6 October 2022, the group will also visit:
More information on the Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship is available https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/education/premiers-anzac-memorial-scholarship/2022/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.