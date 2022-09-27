The Young Witness
Jorja embarks on an ANZAC study tour

Updated September 27 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:32am
Jorja O'Brien is one of 20 selected from across the state, to embark on a two-week study tour throughout NSW, the ACT and Darwin as part of the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

