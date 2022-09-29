Police appeal for information after attempted aggravated robbery

Police are appealing for public assistance following and attempted break-in and attempted aggravated robbery of a man Young this morning.
According to police about 2.10am Thursday 29 September, 2022, officers attached to The Hume Police District were called to a home on Gordon Street, Young, following reports a group of people were attempting to break into a garage and fled from the scene after being approached by the resident.
"While police were speaking to the female resident, they were approached by a 29-year-old man who told police he had just been threatened by a group of people on Boorowa Street, Young," police said.
"Police have been told three unknown males demanded the man's car key, before they punched him in the face several times, causing him to fall to the ground."
According to police the males fled empty handed and the allegedly assaulted man was taken to Young District Hospital for treatment.
"An investigation into the incidents is underway, and as inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may have seen three males, believed to be aged in their 20s, to contact police," police said.
"Police are also investigating whether the incidents are linked."
Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to come forward and call Young Police on (02) 6382 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
