Local police remember the fallen | Photos

Local police both serving and retired gathered on Thursday morning to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
Acting Inspector Detective Mark Lake and staff from the Young Police Station and Highway Patrol were joined by Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles and Reverend Dr Neil Percival to pay respect to officers who had fallen in the line of duty.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM, said the ceremonies held across the state on Thursday were one of the most important events of the NSW Police Force calendar.
"Today is the day we stop and remember those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Commissioner Webb said.
"This is a day for police, their families, friends and the community to pause to honour officers whose lives have been cut short while performing their duty.
"We also remember those who have lost their lives through illness, injury or other circumstances, and we stand with those they have left behind."
Commissioner Webb also stressed the importance of the day for the whole policing community.
"National Police Remembrance Day is an opportunity to come together to support those in our blue family who have lost a loved one, a friend or a colleague and this year I'm grateful we can gather - for the first time since the pandemic began - in full capacity," Commissioner Webb said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said it was important for the community to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives to protect us all.
"Our police spend every day working to keep our community safe, often running towards danger, when the natural instinct would be to run the other way," Mr Toole said.
"Today is an opportunity for the wider policing family and the community to rally together to support all our officers and thank them for their bravery and service every single day - and to remember those fallen and departed officers who will forever be a part of the NSW Police family."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
