Highlights of the exercise was the ability of crews from different brigades being able to work together, along with the FRNSW displaying the capability of their new Remote Piloted Aviation System (drone). Picture supplied

With warmer weather approaching and summer on it's way, fire season is something that everyone should be aware of. Across the region property owners are tidying up and clearing greenery, while emergency services are getting refresher training underway.



Earlier in September, the NSW RFS South West Slopes Zone held its biannual District Exercise at the Harden Fire Control Centre. Seven brigades from the Young area attended the amazing event including Wombat, Bribbaree, Thuddungra, Maimuru, Young, Boara and Monteagle. Sevral other brigades from the surrounding region also attended including Jugiong, Darbalara, North Gundagai, Boorowa, Rye Park, Binalong, Waugoola, and Cootamundra.

Teams from across the region practice their skills ahead of an expected busy fire season. Picture supplied

District Manager for South West Slopes Zone, Andrew Dillon, said that the exercise was a great opportunity for NSW RFS members to practice their skills and work with different brigades. "The crews undertook a number of scenarios including a motor vehicle accident and car fire, pumping and hydraulics, and NSW Ambulance familiarisation, as well as a breathing apparatus and Structural Firefighting introduction and demonstration.

"Although we had patchy showers, our extraordinary catering volunteers ensured all 80 of our volunteers and trainers were fuelled up for the weather," he said. "I would like to thank NSW RFS Area Command Western, NSW Fire and Rescue, and NSW Ambulance for their attendance and for helping to build a stronger emergency community in the South West Slopes Zone."



It's important for residents in the Young area to start preparing for the upcoming bushfire danger period, which commences on October 1. With the Bureau of Meteorology continuing to forecast wetter than average conditions through spring, the region is expected to see strong grass and crop growth, particularly in areas within the South West Slopes Zone.

Andrew said that as we enter the warmer months, this will begin dry out and may prove problematic for both landholders and firefighters. "It is really important for land managers and residents to reduce the grass fuel around structures to help minimise the impact of a grass fire later in the year.



"All private firefighting equipment needs to be checked and serviced to ensure it is ready for action when you need it most," he said. "Grass fires typically move three times quicker than bush fires and can impact on lives and livelihoods with little to no warning.