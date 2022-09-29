Magistrate Jillian Kiely convicted and fined a Nowra man in Young Local Court who had what she called 'one of the worst driving records I've ever seen.'
Peter Stephen Davey, 41, was sentenced to an 18-month Community Corrections Order and supervision, disqualified from driving for nine months, fined $1500 and a mandatory interlock period of 48 months when he appeared in court for drive with high range PCA second or more offence.
Davey entered a plea of guilty on September 20, with his solicitor telling the court that the charge was a morning after offence.
"By his own accounts he has a problem with alcohol, this is something he is willing to address," his solicitor told the court.
Magistrate Kiely, as a part of the Community Corrections Order, ordered Davey to seek rehabilitation for alcohol.
Davey's solicitor submitted to the court that in the week before the offence, he had travelled to Young and was on medication for depression. She said Davey had been without his medication during his stay in the area and after a physically hard working day prior to the offence and minimal food consumed her client had then started drinking at the end of the work day.
The following morning, according to the solicitor, Davey had woken around 9am and was hungry and thought that he was fine to drive.
He was pulled over during the trip to get something to eat.
The police submissions to the court showed that Davey blew 0.152 when breathalysed at the Young Police Station on August 26, 2022.
Davey's solicitor said his last mid-range was five years ago and this incident, particularly as it was the morning after, made her client take a long, hard look at his relationship with alcohol.
Magistrate Kiely said Davey had an absolutely appalling traffic record.
"He admits he has a poor relationship with alcohol, certainly to be at 0.152 at 11.30 in the morning is quite remarkable," she said.
"There is a need of specific deterrents, although if he hasn't learned now I don't know when he will."
According to the police submissions to the court, Davey was pulled over about 11.35am on Friday August 26, 2022, on Lovell Street in Young.
