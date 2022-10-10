L-plate driver fined for high-range drink driving

A 17-year-old L-plate licence holder was convicted and fined by Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Young Local Court when he appeared for two driving offences.
Joshua Noakes, from Thuddungra, was convicted and fined $330 for learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester and convicted, fined $1100, disqualified from driving for six months and given a mandatory interlock order for 24 months for drive with high range PCA - first offence.
According to Noakes' solicitor, Mr Crampton, his client had entered a plea of guilty on September 6 and had attended the driver intervention program.
Mr Crampton also submitted a number of references on his clients behalf to the court that he said showed Noakes' behaviour was out of character.
According to Mr Crampton his client had been drinking since 2 o'clock while watching footy, had nowhere to sleep, his friend had a car and offered for him to stay with him at his friend's place. Josh offered to drive them.
Mr Crampton asked that Magistrate Kiely see that it was out of character for Noakes to have behaved this way as he strongly believes his client would become a very worthwhile member of the community.
Magistrate Kiely agreed that it was an aberration however was concerned about the heightened risk to the community due to his behaviour.
"It's heightened in its seriousness due to his manor of driving and that he had his high beams on," Magistrate Kiely said.
"He wasn't even on his provisional licence when he was supposed to have no alcohol in his system.
"I take into consideration that he has a driving record, but he has only had his licence for five minutes."
According to the police documents submitted to the court, Noakes was brought to the attention of officers when he turned onto Elizabeth Street with his high beams on. Police said they conducted a u-turn and followed the vehicle that continued onto Prospect St and then Lansdowne St where it pulled into a driveway.
According to the documents, initially Noakes refuted that he had been drinking.
"Police could immediately smell a strong smell of alcohol," the documents read.
"Noakes was asked to produce his drivers licence where he tried several times to get it up on his phone but was unable to get the correct PIN number so he was locked out of it for 25 minutes.
"He was asked if he had consumed any alcohol where he said, 'No, my two friends here have but I haven't had nothing at all'."
After failing the roadside breath test, Noakes was arrested and taken to Young Police Station where he was reported to have blown a PCA of 0.183.
