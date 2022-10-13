The Young Witness
Local man disqualified, convicted and fined for drink driving

Updated October 13 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
A 38-year-old man from Young was convicted, fined and disqualified from driving in Young Local Court for mid-range drink driving.

