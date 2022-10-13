Local man disqualified, convicted and fined for drink driving

A 38-year-old man from Young was convicted, fined and disqualified from driving in Young Local Court for mid-range drink driving.
Appearing before Magistrate Jillian Kiely, Paul Webster Lewis, represented himself and entered a plea of guilty for the offence.
When questioned by Magistrate Kiely over the events that led up to the offence, Lewis said he'd been at a family function.
"It was my mother-in-law's surprise 60th birthday and yeah ..." he said.
Magistrate Kiely said Lewis was lucky as five years had passed since his previous drink driving offence.
"You have just squeaked past the five years where you find yourself in this position again," she said.
Magistrate Kiely said that Lewis had a reading of 0.117 and with a previous mid-range drink driving offence in 2016 he needed to have a close look at his relationship with alcohol.
Lewis was convicted and sentenced to nine months supervision as part of his Community Corrections Order he is also required to undertake rehabilitation and attend the driver intervention program within three months of sentencing. He was fined $660, disqualified from driving for three months and given a mandatory interlock order for 12 months.
According to the police documents submitted to the court Lewis was stopped by police on August 20, 2022, for a random breath test on William Street, Young. He failed the roadside test, was arrested and taken to Young Police Station where he blew 0.117 when breathalysed.
