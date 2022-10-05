Working towards a bright future Advertising Feature

View + 3 Photos The Year 12 Hennessy class of 2022 have lived up to their 'Stronger Together' theme. Pictures supplied

We are very proud of the Class of 2022. 'Stronger Together' was the chosen theme for Year 12 in 2022, and this group of students have been a cohesive, fun-filled and hardworking group who have lived up to their 2022 theme.

Many of them have been at Hennessy for six years while others joined the Hennessy cohort along the way. The many strong friendships which have developed will last long beyond this final year of schooling.



Year 12 have participated in many activities to further strengthen their comradery, and their participation in many sporting and extra-curricular activities has enriched their education and allowed them to pursue their personal passions and interests.

A highlight for Year 12 was their excursion to Sydney. This was a time for learning more about their various HSC subjects but also a time to cement friendships. A highlight for everyone was the Urban Challenge.

A big part of the Hennessy experience for these students has been their teachers. The students and teachers have formed strong bonds as they work together to achieve each student's goals in their final years. However, all the Hennessy staff deserve recognition for the part they have played in supporting these students.

Students deserve recognition for achieving their HSC and while the HSC is still a written exam but many other assessments contribute to the students' final marks.

Everyone in the Hennessy community wishes Year 12 all the best for their exams and wishes for a future filled with success and happiness.