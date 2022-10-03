The Young Witness

Riverina products Liam Martin and Angus Crichton have been selected to represent Australia at the Rugby League World Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 3 2022 - 9:06pm, first published 9:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Martin has topped off a fantastic season with selection in the Kangaroos side. Pictured with niece Alula Mahrt, sister Erinna Martin, mum Maxine Martin, and partner Chelsea Leary. Picture supplied

It was a whirlwind 48 hours for Temora's Liam Martin after winning the NRL premiership with Penrith on Sunday before being named in the Australian Rugby League team on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.