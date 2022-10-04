The Young Witness

Natural disaster funding available for those in the Hilltops

By Newsroom
October 4 2022 - 5:33am
Hilltops primary producers and small businesses eligible for natural disaster funding

The Hilltops is one of 72 local government areas that has been declared a natural disaster area, making it eligible for funding after severe weather and flooding in the last two months.

