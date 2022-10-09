New nurses welcomed to the region

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has introduced 25 newly graduated Registered Nurses who have commenced work across the District.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed these nurses and thanked them for choosing to begin their careers in a regional community.
"A majority of graduates are from outside the area, so it's great to see our communities grow as they potentially bring their families and even friends with them too," Ms Cooke said.
"These nurses will make a big difference, with a number from this intake joining the teams at local facilities including Junee District Hospital, West Wyalong District Hospital and Young Hospital.
"This is a major boost to our local health workforce, ensuring our communities can live healthy, full lives."
The Cootamundra electorate has benefited from three nursing intakes so far this year, with nurses placed at Narrandera District Hospital, Junee District Hospital, West Wyalong District Hospital and Young Hospital.
Ms Cooke was pleased to meet Ms Sita Rana recently, who is six months into her program joining the dedicated team at Narrandera District Hospital.
Joined by Health Facility Manager Kate Williams, Ms Rana said she is excited to have joined the team at Narrandera and is looking forward to working and living in a regional community.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said 140 graduate nurses have commenced work in the District this year, with 2022 marking the largest number of graduate nurses employed in the District to date.
"Being a nurse in regional and rural NSW is one of the most rewarding experiences, and I have no doubt that the skills these new nurses will learn while working in Murrumbidgee will set them up for the rest of their careers," Mrs Taylor said.
"I congratulate Murrumbidgee Local Health District on its comprehensive education and mentoring program that ensures these nurses receive the support they need as they make the transition from university to the workplace."
District Director of Nursing and Midwifery Christine Stephens said the additional graduate nurses will support the existing committed and dedicated nurses and midwives.
"We are excited to be able to offer great working opportunities to so many graduates, from both the region and other parts of the state including Sydney," Ms Stephens said.
Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed whilst at university.
