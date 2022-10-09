Operation Christmas Child get shoe boxes ready to send off | Photos

Many residents from local churches, schools, various organisations and thoughtful individuals have been busy packing special shoeboxes for a heartfelt project called 'Operation Christmas Child'.
This is a project where gifts are packed in a shoebox and sent to children in countries that are less fortunate than ourselves through an organisation called Samaritans Purse.
It is amazing to think that one shoebox full of fun and practical items can bring so much hope and joy to a child who may have not ever received a Christmas gift.
This year shoeboxes from NSW are going to: Cambodia, Fiji, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vietnam.
Young Public School is one school whose children have been very busy packing shoeboxes.
They have packed 30 boxes with wonderful gifts that really demonstrate that they want to give hope and joy to the children less fortunate than themselves who will receive these boxes.
Anyone can get involved by filling an ordinary shoebox (no larger than A4 paper) with specified items which are listed on the Operation Christmas Child website or by contacting Lyn Walker (OCC Coordinator).
There are also pre-printed shoeboxes available from Windscreen Professionals and St Johns Anglican Office.
The filled shoe boxes need to be back to these places by Friday 14th October please.
For more details on Operation Christmas Child or how you can help please contact Lyn Walker on 0428 699 779 or lynwirr@gmail.com
A Big thankyou to Amy Harding and the students from Young Public School.
